MILWAUKEE — Few can keep pace at the plate with Milwaukee Brewers reigning MVP Christian Yelich.
But rookie infielder Keston Hiura is giving it his best shot.
Both Hiura and Yelich entered this weekend's NL Central showdown against the Chicago Cubs with 13-game hitting streaks.
Normally, Yelich supplies the power - he's hit 35 home runs this season - but against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Hiura provided the big blast by hitting his 10th home run of the season in a 5-4 victory.
Heading into Friday's game, Hiura was 17-for-37 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.
“I don’t classify myself as a power hitter,” Hiura said after the game on against the Reds. “I’m just trying to drive the ball to the gaps and if I’m able to get under it, so be it.”
In 164 plate attempts, Hiura is the second fastest Brewer to 10 home runs behind Brewers outfielder and former MVP Ryan Braun.
With a batting average of .327, 49 hits and 24 runs batted in to go with his home runs, other Brewers players have taken notice of the rookie’s ability.
“His swing is just so short,” said Brewers first basemen Eric Thames. “You can ask anybody in the league, not many people have a swing that short and it’ll produce.”
Hiura was drafted by the Brewers in 2017 with the ninth pick in the first round from the University of California-Irvine. Thames said the Brewers were lucky to get him.
“If he keeps doing what he’s doing he’ll have a really, really fruitful career,” Thames said. “As of right now he’s grinding it out and learning how teams are going to pitch to him.”
Besides the rookie's production on the field, Thames said Hiura's demeanor in the clubhouse has set him apart from other first-year players.
“He’s definitely very composed, very professional,” Thames said. “I feel like that’s adding to his success as well.”
Hiura said he credits his success to his parents, Kirk and Janice. They supported his career choice, he said, and he was happy they were in the stands on May 14 when he got up to play against the Philadelphia Phillies.
“They’ve driven me to many, many baseball games and practices, and attended a lot of games throughout high school and college,” Hiura said. “They let me go after what I wanted to go after and supported me in the decision that I made. Not only in baseball but in life in general.”
Hiura was initially called up to replace struggling Brewers infielder Travis Shaw and was sent back down to the San Antonio Missions the Brewers Class AAA affiliate in early June.
But as usually is the case in baseball with a talent like Hiura, he wasn’t with the Missions for long and was brought back up in at the end of June. He has been a fixture in the lineup since then.
Besides from the level of competition, Hiura said his biggest adjustment has been learning how to show up to work every day and be ready to contribute.
“It wasn’t that I was hit by a truck or anything… it’s more of just understanding that this is now your everyday job,” Hiura said. “Where showing up to a big league field, playing against big league teams against big league players, and just knowing that you have to give your best day in and day out because you know that there’s not much room for mistakes.”
Advice from teammates has been along the lines of “enjoy it,” “soak it all in,” “you’re here for a reason and continue to be yourself.”
“Team-wise, they’ve been really supportive from the day I got called up, they’ve been there for me and answered any questions that I had,” Hiura said. “They’ve guided me and told me what to do in certain situations… everyone has pitched in.”
With the Cubs in Milwaukee for a huge division series, Hiura is eager to contribute meaningful at bats and knows this series could have a big impact if the Brewers are hoping to make the post season again.
“You want a competitive atmosphere,” Hiura said of the playing against the Cubs. “Especially in this division it’s going to go down to the wire like it did last season.”
