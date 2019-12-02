Brewers: Reportedly re-sign shortstop Orlando Arcia for $2.2 million
Brewers: Reportedly re-sign shortstop Orlando Arcia for $2.2 million

Brewers Pirates Baseball

Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia drives in a run with a sacrifice fly to center field off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Francisco Liriano during the Brewers' 4-3 win at Pittsburgh during the 2019 season. 

 GENE J. PUSKAR, Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract on Monday, avoiding arbitration, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Arcia might ave to compete for a starting role at shortstop after the Brewers traded for Luis Urias, though it appears he'll see every opportunity to win the job.

Orlando Arcia

Arcia

Arcia hit .223 last season with 15 homers and 59 RBI over 152 games.

Earlier on Monday, Brewers' All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a $64 million, four-year contract.

The 31-year-old could fill the Reds’ hole at second base that opened when Scooter Gennett got hurt and then was traded last season.

Cincinnati scored the fourth-fewest runs in the NL last season despite one of the league’s most hitter-friendly ballparks. Bulking up on offense, stabilizing the outfield and overhauling the bullpen are the Reds’ priorities in the offseason.

Moustakas is a first step toward fixing the offense. He hit .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs this year, making his third All-Star team. He began the season at second base and moved to third with Travis Shaw in a slump. Cincinnati has Eugenio Suarez at third base.

MIKE MOUSTAKAS

Moustakas

Moustakas has 42 games of playoff experience with the Royals in 2014-15 and the Brewers the last two seasons.

Moustakas rejected a $17.4 million qualifying offer from Kansas City after the 2017 season but eventually returned to the Royals on a one-year deal. He was traded to the Brewers that July and finished with a .251 average, 28 homers and 95 RBIs.

He had a $7 million salary this year and gets a $3 million buyout for declining his $10 million option. He’s made $18.7 million on a pair of one-year deals the last two seasons.

Also, former Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar was signed by the Miami Marlins.

Aguilar had been on the Tampa Bay Rays until last week, when he designated for assignment.

Jesus Aguilar

Aguilar

Aguilar appeared in 37 games and batted .261 with four homers and 16 RBIs with the Rays after being acquired from Milwaukee at last season’s trade deadline. He has a .256 average with 63 homers and 215 RBIs over six seasons with Cleveland, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay.

