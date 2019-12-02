Brewers: Reportedly re-sign shortstop Orlando Arcia for $2.2 million

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract on Monday, avoiding arbitration, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Arcia might ave to compete for a starting role at shortstop after the Brewers traded for Luis Urias, though it appears he'll see every opportunity to win the job.

Arcia hit .223 last season with 15 homers and 59 RBI over 152 games.

Earlier on Monday, Brewers' All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a $64 million, four-year contract.

The 31-year-old could fill the Reds’ hole at second base that opened when Scooter Gennett got hurt and then was traded last season.

Cincinnati scored the fourth-fewest runs in the NL last season despite one of the league’s most hitter-friendly ballparks. Bulking up on offense, stabilizing the outfield and overhauling the bullpen are the Reds’ priorities in the offseason.

Moustakas is a first step toward fixing the offense. He hit .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs this year, making his third All-Star team. He began the season at second base and moved to third with Travis Shaw in a slump. Cincinnati has Eugenio Suarez at third base.