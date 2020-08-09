Brewers rally to beat Reds 9-3 for first home win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Sunday for their first home victory.

The Brewers avoided falling to 0-5 at home for the first time since 1970, the franchise's inaugural season in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee entered the game hitting .210, but its lineup delivered a smashing performance in the late innings.

Justin Smoak broke out of a slump and delivered hits from each side of the plate during a six-run rally in the sixth that put the Brewers ahead for good. Milwaukee poured it on in the seventh with back-to-back homers from Keston Hiura and Yelich.

Hiura went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs.

Cincinnati's Jesse Winker was 3 for 4 with a homer, double and two RBIs.

The Reds were seeking their first sweep at Milwaukee since August 2009 and led 2-1 when starter Sonny Gray (3-1) remained in the game to open the sixth inning with his pitch count at 92.