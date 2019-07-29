MILWAUKEE — As a starter, Freddy Peralta has been ordinary for the Milwaukee Brewers.
As a closer, he has the chance to be outstanding.
At least Craig Counsell thinks so.
The Brewers’ manager has used Peralta as a closer twice in the past week – an idea that had “floating in my head for a few weeks,” according to Counsell – and the results have been promising.
“He fits in the ninth inning, his stuff fits there,” Counsell said.
In 2018, Peralta pitched in 16 games, made 14 starts, and finished 6-4 with a 4.25 ERA. This season, he began the year in the starting rotation, but headed to the bullpen after allowing six earned runs in four innings against the Houston Astros on June 11.
He has not started a game since and appeared as a middle reliever until this past week.
During the weekend series against the rival Chicago Cubs, Peralta got the ball in the ninth inning in a 2-2 game last Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Miller Park.
He delivered a scoreless inning, but the Brewers’ offense failed to capitalize and the game went into extra innings.
Peralta went back to the mound in the 10th inning, and gave up a solo home run to Cubs’ pinch hitter Albert Almora Jr. Peralta then struck out the next two batters and got out of the inning with no further damage.
In the bottom of the 10th, the Brewers bats came through. Christian Yelich smashed a solo home run to tie the game, and rookie Keston Hiura hit a two-run, walk-off home run off Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel to win the game 5-3.
Peralta got the win, bringing his record to 5-3 with a 4.78 ERA.
The Cubs game was Peralta’s second opportunity in the closer position.
Peralta got his first save against the Cincinnati Reds on July 24 in a close 5-4 win. As the game headed toward that ninth, Peralta said he didn’t think he would get the ball, but prepared like he was going to.
“If the team needs me doing this, I’ll be ready for it,” Peralta said.
He was ready for it: He struck out the first two Reds batters he faced, then turned his attention to hard-hitting first baseman Joey Votto.
The two battled, with Peralta throwing fastballs clocked at 97 and 98 miles per hour, and Votto fouling off pitch after pitch.
“You just have to compete with him and throw strikes,” Peralta said. “He was fighting and waiting for the fastball.”
After five straight foul balls, Votto hit a routine fly ball to left field for the final out, securing the save for Peralta.
“That was a really good moment for me, I knew the situation… and it was an exciting moment for me,” Peralta said.
When Peralta got in the clubhouse, his teammates showered him with beer and milk.
“It reminded me of my major league,” said Peralta of the game against the Colorado Rockies on May 13, 2018, when he pitched 5⅔ scoreless innings and struck out 13.
Peralta said he believes he has adapted well to his new role so far and takes his relief responsibilities seriously.
“We are always ready if something happens,” Peralta said. “We’re always ready to take care of the starters and to put zeros on the board.”
Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin, who started the Reds game that Peralta saved, but left the game with a right oblique injury, said he knew Peralta could contribute as a closer.
“He’s been pitching good and you can tell he was really excited for the opportunity and he delivered,” Chacin said. “He threw strikes and commanded the ball well.”
Peralta was excited to finish that game. A ball from that Reds game was encased in a glass with a small plaque that read “first save” on the front. Peralta said he was going to give the memento to his mom in the Dominican Republic.
Counsell said he wanted to ride Peralta’s emotions going into the moment.
“You want to take advantage of that,” Counsell said. “I want him to be excited about it… he’s a big league pitcher and he’s been in some big moments.”
It’s likely Peralta will have his name called more in close games as the Brewers head into the final stretch of the season. The team is still in the hunt for a second straight NL Central division championship, and hopes to go farther in the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series in seven games.
With Chacin and starter Brandon Woodruff out due to injury, Counsell said he hasn’t ruled out Peralta as a starter, but it’s good to know he has another option late in games.
“He’s passed all of those tests really, a while ago, for me,” Counsell said. “We’re counting on him for big outs now.”
Notes
Jordan Lyles is heading back to the Brewers.
Milwaukee acquired the 28-year-old right-hander from Pittsburgh on Monday for pitching prospect Cody Ponce.
Lyles was 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances for the Brewers late last season, helping Milwaukee win the NL Central. He agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract with the Pirates and earned a rotation spot, going 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA. He won five of his first six decisions with Pittsburgh but has a 9.58 ERA in eight starts since May 28.
Ponce, a second-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft, is 1-3 with one save, 44 strikeouts and a 3.29 ERA in 27 appearances at Class AA Biloxi this season.
