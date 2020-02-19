Brewers owner claims team "had an operating loss" in 2019

Instead, Milwaukee felt good values couldn't be found in an offsesaon when other teams ramped up free-agent spending.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"There's nobody we missed this offseason because of price that was on our list," Attanasio said. "We did want to sign Yasmani Grandal, so maybe one, but I've never said no to a player acquisition because of cost.

"Never once because of cost."

He pointed to the team's success during his ownership tenure — the Brewers have the fifth-most victories among National League teams over the last 15 years — as evidence that the budget-conscious, but not budget-driven, approach has worked.

"If you're going to run a baseball team properly, you really have to look at a rolling basis how you're doing," Attanasio said. "We had some (losing) years as we were building and we always want to keep our powder dry somewhat for the next opportunity, whether it comes next season or next offseason.

"We weren't in the playoffs every year, but that's what we're trying to do and so we don't want to dig a hole for ourselves. Franchises get into trouble when they overspend and end up with a mountain of debt and then you go into a long period of rebuild."