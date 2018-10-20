MILWAUKEE — Robin Yount was back in town Saturday afternoon and there were two aspects he especially loved about his trip from California.
First, he was with his favorite team, the Milwaukee Brewers, with which he won two American League MVP awards and earned induction into baseball’s Hall of Fame.
And, second, he was warm.
The California kid, who makes no secret of his distaste for cold weather, was digging the cozy confines of Miller Park, complete with its roof. On what was a cold, blustery day, Yount couldn’t help but speculate how miserable everyone would have been during the seventh game of the National League Championship Series at the old County Stadium.
Sure enough, when the first pitch was thrown at 7:10 p.m., it was 64 degrees in Miller Park and 37 outside.
“The greatest thing that has happened to this organization, in my opinion, is this stadium,” said the 63-year-old Yount during a pre-game post conference. “Think about it. Do you know what it’s like outside?
“Can you imagine a game of this magnitude and we’d have to play in what’s outside tonight? Anything could happen. The best team might not win.”
Yount’s warm thoughts became even warmer when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch of Saturday’s game. As Yount emerged from Brewers’ dugout in his familiar No. 19 jersey and a montage of his career highlights were played on the outfield screen, the crowd erupted in cheers.
And then Yount took the mound at a stadium that opened eight years after he retired and lobbed a strike to former teammate Jim Gantner.
The Spirit of ‘82, when Harvey’s Wallbangers captivated this state, was alive and well.
And now another spirit is emerging, a spirit Yount embraces. The Brewers are winning and that is what Yount prioritized more than anything during his 20 years in Milwaukee.
So badly did Yount want to win that he thought seriously about leaving the Brewers as a free agent during the final years of his career. Instead, Yount retired from the Brewers after the 1993 season with 3,142 hits and a legacy as probably the most beloved player in the history of this franchise.
“It was the right thing to do at that point in my career,” Yount said about remaining with the Brewers. “Mr. (Bud) Selig convinced me that it was the right thing to do. The fans of this community convinced me it was the right thing to do. And as bad as I wanted to g chase that ring, after I made the decision to stay, I knew it was the right thing to do.”
A quarter century after Yount had his last major-league hit, today’s Brewers are chasing a ring of their own with a cast of players who are too young to remember Yount in his playing days. Ryan Braun was going on his 10th birthday when Yount last played, Jhoulys Chacin was 5. Christian Yelich was not quite 2. Orlando Arcia was not even born.
And these guys are winning in a way that this the only way for this small-market team to succeed.
In Yount’s day, it was still feasible for even the Brewers to take on a payroll of Yount, Paul Molitor, Cecil Cooper, Gorman Thomas, Ted Simmons, Rollie Fingers, Pete Vuckovich and Don Sutton.
These days, teams must open their checkbooks with far more discretion.
The Brewers have done just that, identifying cost-effective players under the watch of 33-year-old general manager Stearns. And Yount has been impressed.
“I think, obviously, they’ve done a great job around here because we’ve turned a kind of mediocre team into a really good team very quickly,” Yount said. “So the way teams are built today, with all the analytics and all that, it’s much different than it was back in the day.
“And free agency. It took franchises a lot longer, especially expansion franchises, to ground themselves and you didn’t seem to make progress nearly as quickly as you can today.
“And I think that’s really good for the system because what it does is creates hope for everybody. I think you see other organizations that are smaller-market teams become competitive fairly quickly.
Even Roberts a fan
As Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was figuring out ways to try and knock out the Brewers Saturday, he couldn’t help but pause to express his admiration for his opponent. And it starts with Brewers general manager Craig Counsell.
“’Counse’ is a person I really have a lot of respect for and we’re friends,” Roberts said. “And to see the way this organization has come together in recent years, it’s good for baseball.
“It’s a great fan base. They’re doing it the right way. And so to make tjhe trades that they did, the key players that right way with a core group of guys, it’s fun to watch and very commendable.”
