MILWAUKEE — Here’s how a Most-Valuable-Player-in-waiting handles himself in crunch time.
After falling into an 0-2 hole in leading off the bottom of the 10th inning against Colorado Rockies’ Adam Ottavino, one of the most feared relievers in the game, Christian Yelich gradually works himself back.
And then he draws a walk against considerable odds in the first game of a National League Division Series on Thursday night, takes second on a wild pitch, third on a fielder’s choice, and then scores on Mike Moustakas’s sharp liner to right field.
Just to be clear about this, while the Brewers defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-2 to take a 1-0 lead in this series, they would have lost without Yelich. He maintained the torrid pace he started at the start of September by going 2 for 3 and producing a two-run homer, two walks, two runs and a stolen base.
Those 50 years old and older can remember Robin Yount routinely hearing those “MVP” chants during the final weeks of the Brewers’ 1982 pennant-winning season. Yelich is hearing those same chants these days — and for good reason.
“What a good game,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Obviously the home run on the change-up out over the plate (off Antonio Senzatela in the third inning) ... to stay back on an offspeed pitch, even though the ball was up in a pretty good spot to hit, his timing looks like he’s impeccable. He’s on everything. Even his takes are good.
“It looks like he’s using the field, seeing the ball really well. Even the at bat against Ottavino, ‘Otto,’ had him 0-2, made some good pitches and couldn’t put him away. Yeah, obviously he’s in a good spot.”
That’s the way it’s been since around Labor Day, when Yelich entered a zone and overtook the Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez as the favorite to win the National League’s MVP.
Exactly what has been going right for Yelich during these last five weeks?
“I think the biggest thing is just focusing on the day to day, your routine, not getting caught up in the future or the past and just focusing on what you have to do that day or that night to help your team win,” Yelich said.
He’s sure been doing a lot of that lately. And to think Yelich is still only 26.
Jeffress struggles
The scene was set. The Brewers were leading 2-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning and Jeremy Jeffress, who entered the game with a 1.29 ERA, was supposed to come in and close it out.
Instead, Gerardo Parra, Matt Holliday and Charlie Blackmon singled in succession as the Rockies pulled to within 2-1. And then D.J. LeMahieu reached on an error by shortstop Orlando Arcia to load the bases.
“Stuff is going to happen,” Jeffress said. “It just tests your will. You just keep going. Don’t quit. It’s what happens to the next guy that matters.”
Give Jeffress credit for hanging in there.
Nolan Aranado hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game. But Jeffress escaped further damage when Blackmon was thrown out at home plate on a fielder’s choice and Trevor Story struck out.
What was wrong with Jeffress? Nothing, he said.
“Like I said, it’s baseball, man,” he said. “I’m human. You can’t get everybody out.”
What did it say about Jeffress that he was able to escape the inning without further damage?
“We don’t give up,” he said. “I never give up, no matter what happens. Once I release the ball, it’s out of my control. I turn into a position player and I just field my position.”
Moustakas in prime time
Moustakas, who started on the Kansas City Royals’ 2015 World Series championship team, knows what it’s like to handle the heat. That’s exactly what he did he when he recovered from an 0-2 count with two outs against Ottavino to score Yelich with the winning run on a sharp liner to right field.
Was that postseason experience a factor?
“Yeah,” he said. “Being in the postseason a couple years back, it definitely helps. It was an awesome atmosphere in there, so adrenaline was running high. And like Yelly said, that’s one of the best relievers in all of baseball.
“You’re just trying not to do too much. You try and put the barrel to the ball and I was fortunate enough that he threw me another pitch over the plate, I got the barrel through and hit some grass.
“And it feels pretty good to finish the way we did.”
