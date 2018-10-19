MILWAUKEE — Mount Pleasant brothers Brian and Todd Haagensen show their dedication for the Milwaukee Brewers far beyond attending about 35 games a year.
They dye their bushy beards in Brewers blue. It takes some effort to maintain their look over a full season, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We do it for the full season, my brother and I,” said the 49-year-old Brian, who works at CNH. “It takes a couple hours to bleach and dye it. And to touch it up every couple of weeks, that’s even longer.”
But this doesn’t end with the baseball season. As soon as the Brewers put away their bats and gloves for the season, Brian and Todd dye their beards green and gold in honor of the Packers.
And when the Packers’ season is over, those beards are dyed again, this time for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team, especially if it advances to the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers, by the way, will be honored with a red “W” in their beards.
How does the 55-year-old Todd, who works for Culligan Water in Union Grove, feel about all this?
“It’s time consuming,” he said. “It takes us a couple hours every other week. And then when we switch colors to like the Packers, it takes about five hours to bleach the color out.”
Hearing the boo birds
Manny Machado definitely knew he was no longer in Los Angeles Friday night.
The Dodgers’ free-agent-to-be shortstop, who drew harsh national criticism Tuesday night when his left foot hit the leg of Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar while running across the bag, heard about it from the Miller Park faithful.
Machado was the recipient of a loud chorus of boos during pre-game introductions. And then he heard them each time to took his stance in the batter’s box. When he struck out swinging against Brewers starter Wade Miley in the first inning, fans erupted with cheers.
Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich openly called out Machado after the incident Tuesday night, calling him a dirty player. One Brewers fan held up a sign at the game Friday night that read, “Machado: Public Enemy No. 1.”
As for Brewers manager Craig Counsell, he relied on a littler lighter touch when asked about Machado prior to Friday’s game.
The question put to Counsell, who grew up in Whitefish Bay, was: “If you were attending this game as your old self, as a kid from Whitefish Bay High School and not as manager of Milwaukee Brewers, how would you greet Machado?”
Counsell’s response was strictly politically correct.
“I’d cheer for my own team, yeah,” Counsell said. “I’m guessing other people won’t take that point of view. But I’d cheer for my own guys. That’s a good question, that really is. That’s a good question.”
Tweaking the lineup
Counsell moved tinkered with his batting order for Friday’s game, moving the left-handed hitting Travis Shaw to cleanup. The gave the Brewers’ top half of the order the right-handed hitting Lorenzo Cain, followed by Christian Yelich (left), Ryan Braun (right), Shaw (left) and Jesus Aguilar (right).
“It’s the same guys in there and I do think the left-handers match up well against him (Dodgers left-handed starter Hyun-Jin Ryu),” Counsell said. “Really, I think it’s just trying to split up the right- and left-handed hitters and making it as tough as we can on their bullpen.
“Their bullpen has really done a nice job. And we’ve had trouble putting rallies together against their bullpen. So we’ll try to make it as hard on them as we can.”
Thanks, Mr. Webb
With the pressure of a tense NLCS on his shoulders, Counsell could at least take solace in knowing he had a hand in providing a free lunch for countless Wisconsites. That happened Thursday when the George Webb franchise handed out free hamburgers, which the said it would do if the Brewers won 12 straight games.
“I did see some coverage of it,” Counsell said. “Like I said when it happened, I got a bunch of people free hamburgers. So that was the most important thing about the 12th win. Was that Game 1? That was not the win in Game 1. It was that we got a bunch of people free hamburgers.
“So to me, it’s just another piece in this fun journey we’re having. It will be part of kind of the folklore of it when we look back on it. And it’s another way for people to look back on it.”
Selig: Shorten those games
Former baseball commissioner Bud Selig still would like to cut down the time it takes to play a game.
The average length of time for a nine-inning game was 3 hours, 44 seconds this year, down from 3:05:11 in 2017. Games have gradually taken longer since 2005, when the average length was 2:46.
Speaking before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Friday night, Selig said 2:45 would be an ideal length.
“I keep being reminded by guys who played the game for years, they never stepped out of the box, nobody ever allowed them to step out of the box,” Selig said.
A Hall of Famer and former Brewers owner. Selig threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Milwaukee hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Replay reviews and commercials are among factors that have lengthened games.
“There were things that we did that I didn’t like, and I worried about what it would do to the game, like pitch clocks, but we’re living in a different generation,” he said. “They’re very sensitive. If we can get back to 2:45, I’d be very happy.”
Selig said it was hard to be critical of teams that chose to long-term strategies to rebuild back to contender status, a path followed by the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs in recent years.
“Tell me another way, especially if you’re in a medium to small market, but even in a big-market club, that you can rebuild if you don’t have a farm system that’s producing top-notch talent. There is no other way,” Selig said.
So all these people that (complain) and yell and scream and holler — if you ask, ‘What’s your alternative?’ They don’t have one,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.