MILWAUKEE — His once jet-black hair has taken on patches of gray and a few touches of white. He has a slight paunch on his once slender 6-foot-4 frame and his face is etched with the lines typical in a 72-year-old man.
What remains the same after all these years is Rollie Fingers' trademark handlebar mustache, the one he wore while winning three World Series championships with the Oakland Athletics. And the one he wore while winning Cy Young and Most Valuable Player awards with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Fingers was back in town Thursday to pose with the Brewers' other three MVPs — Robin Yount, Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich — during pregame ceremonies. Before he headed back to his Las Vegas home, Fingers reminisced about two unforgettable years in Brewers history.
The first was the strike-shortened 1981 season, when a 35-year-old Fingers swept the American League's Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Awards. Behind his bullpen brilliance, the Brewers appeared in the postseason for the first time in franchise history that season.
"I went from San Diego to St. Louis (after the 1980 season) and I was there for three days and then I picked up the paper and saw that I was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers," Fingers said. "I was happy because I knew the lineup they had over here.
"I would have hated to face that lineup. There were no holes in that lineup whatsoever. So I was happy to have a blue pin-striped uniform on when I came over here."
And then came the unforgettable 1982 season, when the Brewers went to the World Series. Their opponent was the Cardinals, who owned Fingers for three days in December 1980 before shipping him to the Brewers.
Only Fingers was forced to sit out after suffering a torn muscle in his right forearm Sept. 2, 1982. When the decisive seventh game was played Oct. 20 at Busch Stadium, the Brewers led 3-1 in the fifth inning.
Starter Pete Vuckovich was knocked out after giving up a single to Ozzie Smith and a double to Lonnie Smith in the bottom of the fifth inning. Had Fingers been available, maybe he would have come in, shut the door and a World Series championship flag would have been raised over Milwaukee.
Instead, the Cardinals rallied for a 6-3 victory after Bob McClure, Moose Haas and Mike Caldwell failed to put out the fire.
Would a healthy Fingers have made the difference that season?
"Bud Selig has said that," said Fingers, referring to the Brewers' owner at the time. "I have a lot of fans who come up to me and say, 'We wish you would have been healthy.'
"There's probably a couple games in that series where I might have made a difference in, but who knows? I might have given up a dinger, too. But I did miss not being able to play in that series."
While Braun wasn't born until the year after that World Series and Yelich wasn't born until 1991, Fingers enjoyed re-connecting with Yount, the 1982 American League MVP.
"I enjoyed being out there with the other MVPs and Robin and I went through a lot of wars together," Fingers said. "It was fun being on the field with him.
"Me and Robin were down in the batting cage practicing our throws because I wasn't sure I'd be able to hit the catcher. But we had a lot of fun."
Praising Cain
Scan Lorenzo Cain's accomplishments in baseball and you'll see someone who has been a two-time All-Star, the 2014 American League Championship Series MVP and a member of the Royals' World Series championship team in 2015.
What you won't see on Cain's resume is a Gold Glove award for defensive excellence. For anyone who has seen Cain patrol center field in his career, that's a huge injustice.
That was evident Thursday, when Cain robbed Jose Martinez of what would have been a game-tying home run with two outs in the top of the ninth by reaching over the fence to grab his shot.
"I think he should have gotten one last year," Yelich said when asked about Cain never having won a Gold Glove award. "But the thing about 'Lo' is he doesn't think about those kinds of things."
Well, actually, not winning one has crossed Cain's mind. He made that clear Thursday afternoon while sitting during the postgame press conference with two of this three sons.
"I put in the work to be a playmaker out there," he said. "I've been thinking about how I haven't won one yet. If I save 50 runs this year, maybe I'll have a chance.
"But at the end of the day, it's all about winning and being there for my teammates."
Hader brings the heat
When Josh Hader came on in relief in the eighth inning, he overpowered Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Marcell Ozuna with a steady assortment of 95- and 96-mph fastballs. He struck out all three swinging and threw just 11 pitches in that dominant performance.
"I don't know how many swings and misses there were, but you don't see that many swings and misses with major league hitters," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It was an electric outing."
Counsell had the line of the day when asked if it was by design that catcher Yasmani Grandal called for all those fastballs.
"If you were Yasmani, would you have put down another finger?" Counsell asked.
