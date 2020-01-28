Brewers: 2020 might be Braun's final season in Milwaukee

Braun has played on four of the six teams in franchise history to qualify for the playoffs, including a National League championship series appearance in 2018 and a wild-card game loss to the Washington Nationals last season.

Even after a significant amount of roster turnover that saw Milwaukee part with 14 players from its 25-man wild-card game roster, Braun remains confident that the Brewers are again in a position to make the postseason -- and reach the World Series for the first time in his career.

"I don't take for granted this could be my last year playing baseball," Braun said. "Obviously, there's a sense of urgency every year, but for me, knowing that this could be my last chance ever, it's something that adds to that sense of urgency.

"I feel good about the fact that they've put a team together that should be competitive again. We went to the postseason the past two years. The team that we lost to last year ended up winning the whole thing. It's just about finding a way to get into the postseason and finding a way to get hot at the right time."

Braun's contract does include a mutual option for 2021. Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said he hoped Braun would be open to exercising.