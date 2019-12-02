Brewers: Making plenty of moves - sign Arcia, part ways with Shaw, Nelson

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers declined to offer contracts to infielder Travis Shaw, right-hander Jimmy Nelson and three others Monday, making them free agents.
Pitchers Alex Claudio and Junior Guerra and infielder Tyler Saladino were also let go by a Milwaukee club that has parted with a number of key players this offseason.
After catcher Yasmani Grandal left as a free agent for a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox last month, infielder Mike Moustakas agreed to a $64 million, four-year deal with Cincinnati on Monday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.
Shaw hit 63 homers over the 2017 and '18 seasons, but the corner infielder slumped last year. Nelson struggled after missing nearly two years following surgery on his right shoulder.
The Brewers and Ben Gamel agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year deal to avoid arbitration. The contract includes a team option for 2021 at $2.55 million with no buyout.
Milwaukee projects to save around $15 million in salary in 2020 by cutting the five players.
The Brewers also signed shortstop Orlando Arcia signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract on Monday, avoiding arbitration.
Arcia might ave to compete for a starting role at shortstop after the Brewers traded for Luis Urias, though it appears he'll see every opportunity to win the job.
Arcia hit .223 last season with 15 homers and 59 RBI over 152 games.
Earlier on Monday, Brewers' All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a $64 million, four-year contract.
The 31-year-old could fill the Reds’ hole at second base that opened when Scooter Gennett got hurt and then was traded last season.
Cincinnati scored the fourth-fewest runs in the NL last season despite one of the league’s most hitter-friendly ballparks. Bulking up on offense, stabilizing the outfield and overhauling the bullpen are the Reds’ priorities in the offseason.
Moustakas is a first step toward fixing the offense. He hit .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs this year, making his third All-Star team. He began the season at second base and moved to third with Travis Shaw in a slump. Cincinnati has Eugenio Suarez at third base.
You have free articles remaining.
Moustakas has 42 games of playoff experience with the Royals in 2014-15 and the Brewers the last two seasons.
Moustakas rejected a $17.4 million qualifying offer from Kansas City after the 2017 season but eventually returned to the Royals on a one-year deal. He was traded to the Brewers that July and finished with a .251 average, 28 homers and 95 RBIs.
He had a $7 million salary this year and gets a $3 million buyout for declining his $10 million option. He’s made $18.7 million on a pair of one-year deals the last two seasons.
Also, former Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar was signed by the Miami Marlins.
Aguilar had been on the Tampa Bay Rays until last week, when he designated for assignment.
Aguilar appeared in 37 games and batted .261 with four homers and 16 RBIs with the Rays after being acquired from Milwaukee at last season’s trade deadline. He has a .256 average with 63 homers and 215 RBIs over six seasons with Cleveland, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay.
CUBS: Chicago did not offer a 2020 contract to shortstop Addison Russell on Monday, making the 2016 All-Star a free agent one year after he was suspended for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.
Russell was banned for 40 games last offseason after a series of allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy. The 25-year-old returned to the Cubs in May and batted a career-low .237 with nine homers, 23 RBIs and a .699 OPS.
Russell earned $4 million in 2019 and was likely to gain a raise in arbitration, probably to around $5 million.
"We decided to non-tender Addison Russell today simply because the role we expected him to play for the 2020 Cubs was inconsistent with how he would have been treated in the salary arbitration process," Cubs executive Theo Epstein said in a statement.
MLB began an investigation in 2017 after allegations against Russell first became public. Reidy published a blog post last September describing more detailed allegations, including years of physical and emotional abuse. Less than 12 hours later, MLB announced Russell had been put on leave under its domestic violence policy. He accepted the suspension on Oct. 3.
Russell received a mixed welcome from fans at Wrigley Field and was booed often on the road after serving his suspension. He said in February that he was accountable for his past actions and apologized for "the hurt and the pain" he caused.
Epstein said at the time that Russell's return was "not a finish line" but said "there has been progress." He praised Russell's progress Monday.
"He has lived up to his promise to put in the important self-improvement work necessary off the field and has shown growth as a person, as a partner, as a parent and as a citizen," Epstein said. "We hope and believe that Addison's work and growth will continue, and we have offered our continued support of him and his family, including Melisa."
The Cubs also agreed to a $640,000, one-year deal with right-hander Jharel Cotton and failed to offer a contract to left-hander Danny Hultzen before the tender deadline. Hultzen, the second-overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft, overcame numerous injuries to make his major league debut in 2019. He pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings over six appearances.