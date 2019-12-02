Brewers: Making plenty of moves - sign Arcia, part ways with Shaw, Nelson

MLB began an investigation in 2017 after allegations against Russell first became public. Reidy published a blog post last September describing more detailed allegations, including years of physical and emotional abuse. Less than 12 hours later, MLB announced Russell had been put on leave under its domestic violence policy. He accepted the suspension on Oct. 3.

Russell received a mixed welcome from fans at Wrigley Field and was booed often on the road after serving his suspension. He said in February that he was accountable for his past actions and apologized for "the hurt and the pain" he caused.

Epstein said at the time that Russell's return was "not a finish line" but said "there has been progress." He praised Russell's progress Monday.

"He has lived up to his promise to put in the important self-improvement work necessary off the field and has shown growth as a person, as a partner, as a parent and as a citizen," Epstein said. "We hope and believe that Addison's work and growth will continue, and we have offered our continued support of him and his family, including Melisa."

The Cubs also agreed to a $640,000, one-year deal with right-hander Jharel Cotton and failed to offer a contract to left-hander Danny Hultzen before the tender deadline. Hultzen, the second-overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft, overcame numerous injuries to make his major league debut in 2019. He pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings over six appearances.

