MILWAUKEE — Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs and then was intentionally walked in the ninth inning with a chance to tie the major league record, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-5 Friday night.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell signaled for the free pass with one out and a runner on second. Cardinals fans behind the visiting dugout cheered as Goldschmidt approached the plate and booed loudly when Counsell made the move.
Just 18 players have hit four homers in a game, including J.D. Martinez and Scooter Gennett in 2017.
Goldschmidt had four hits and drove in five in his second game with St. Louis. The six-time All-Star was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts in his debut Thursday after an offseason trade from Arizona. Set to test free agency after this season, Goldschmidt instead signed a $130 million deal to stay with St. Louis through 2024 last weekend.
Goldschmidt crushed a fastball from Freddy Peralta in the first inning for a two-run shot. He hit a solo drive off Taylor Williams (0-1) in the sixth, then another two-run homer against Jacob Barnes in the seventh.
It was Goldschmidt’s second career three-homer game and his first since tallying a career-best six RBIs against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug. 3, 2017.
Goldschmidt also flashed some nifty glove work at first base. He snared Yasmani Grandal’s one-out hot shot down the line, threw to second for an out and caught the return throw to end the sixth.
Matt Carpenter had two hits for St. Louis. His 1,000th career hit drove in a run in the seventh.
NL MVP Christian Yelich homered for Milwaukee for the second straight day, spoiling lefty reliever Andrew Miller’s first outing with St. Louis. Ryan Braun had a three-run homer for Milwaukee.
John Gant (1-0) pitched 1⅔ innings of scoreless relief.
Under the knife
Brewers reliever Corey Knebel says he will have Tommy John surgery and miss the season, a major setback for the NL Central champions.
The 27-year-old right-hander had been pitching with a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow since 2014, when he was pitching for the Texas Rangers. He has been sidelined since March 17, when he experienced discomfort in his elbow while pitching in a spring training game.
Knebel was 4-3 with 16 saves and a 3.58 ERA in 57 games last season. He was outstanding in the playoffs, pitching nine games with a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings as the Brewers relied on a dominant bullpen to come within one win of the World Series.
Knebel had 39 saves and was a 2017 NL All-Star.
“It happened five years ago and now it’s just gotten a little worse,” Knebel said. “I don’t want it to really hurt me in the long run. Right now, I’m 27. I think it’s better to do it now than wait until later.”
The decision was left up to Knebel and he said it was a tough one, but he opted for the surgery rather than trying to rehab the injury and possibly being out a longer time or not knowing if the pain would return.
Orthopedist Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery on Wednesday.
“I’ve had the information now for a week and I couldn’t just decide right away,” Knebel said. “I hated that it was my decision. I really wish the doctor would have told me, ‘Here’s what we’re doing.’
“As much as I want to pitch, it’s going to be tough to just watch,” he said.
Knebel said he would not be with the team this season but instead begin the healing process at the Brewers’ training complex in Maryvale, Arizona.
“I’ve been reading a lot about everything and the success rate of Tommy John is very good,” Knebel said.
Knebel said he felt comfortable using ElAttrache, who did surgery on Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson last season.
Trainer’s room
Cardinals: Cardinals had 14 hits and stranded 13. ... INF Jedd Gyorko (right calf sprain) is expected to join the team in Pittsburgh on Monday and come off the 10-day injured list for the home opener April 4.
Brewers: RHP Jeremy Jeffress, who is on the 10-day IL with right shoulder weakness, is scheduled to throw in Arizona before advancing to Class AAA San Antonio. ... CF Lorenzo Cain appeared to jam his thumb attempted to steal second base in the fifth. He was examined by a trainer but remained in the game.
Up next
Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson makes his first start and fourth career appearance against the Brewers. Last season, he was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in 26 appearances.
Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff makes his first career start and third appearance against the Cardinals. He had six stints with Milwaukee in 2018 and finished 3-0 with a 3.61 ERA and one save in 19 games, four of them starts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.