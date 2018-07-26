MILWAUKEE — Baseball games can change in an instant—with one pitch and one swing of the bat.
The ensuing roar—or hush—of the crowd when the ball goes over the fence immediately tells you how things have been altered.
All teams love the instant offense of the home run. But when the ball isn’t flying out of the yard for the Milwaukee Brewers this season, the team seems to struggle.
So far in July—a month that saw an ugly 5-game losing streak just before the All-Star Game break—the Brewers haven’t won a game without hitting a home run.
The last time the team won a game without going deep was June 12, when they beat the Cubs 4-0. On June 13 against NL Central Division rival Chicago Cubs, the Brewers won 1-0 thanks to a solo home run from All-Star outfielder Lorenzo Cain.
Brewers Manager Craig Counsell, however, shook off any thoughts that his team can’t create offense in ways other than hammering the ball more than 400 feet.
“Home runs are very beneficial, I will go on record with that statement,” Counsell said, a bit sarcastically. “It’s a part of run scoring for every team in baseball. We rely on the home run because every team relies on the home run.”
Before Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, the Brewers had 128 home runs as a team, currently 11th in the majors, 13 behind the second-place Oakland Athletics. The New York Yankees lead baseball with 162 home runs.
Milwaukee is led by All-Star first baseman Jesus Aguilar with 25 home runs. He led the National League in the category at All-Star break and participated in the Home Run Derby. Third baseman Travis Shaw has 18 homers, while All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich and utility player Eric Thames each have 13.
“I do think we have an offense that can score in other ways,” Counsell said. “And how we’re going to do that, it’s going to take consistency throughout the lineup. If you’re going to create runs without home runs you got to have some consistency, some length, throughout the lineup.”
The Brewers are trying to put players in position to score. As of Thursday, the team had 81 stolen bases—the most in baseball. Brewer base runners are safe nearly 8 out of every 10 time they attempt to steal.
The team also attempted to add to its lineup by trying to swing a trade for Baltimore Orioles All-Star infielder Manny Machado. But Milwaukee lost that sweepstakes to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Aguilar said he doesn’t think about the team struggling when they don’t hit home runs.
“We just go up there and try to play the game the right way,” Aguilar said. “We just got to keep going. We got to keep pushing and play the right way to win more games.”
Despite any struggles the team has faced, Aguilar is confident the Brewers will find a way to do that.
“We’re going to try to get to the playoffs,” Aguilar said. “I know a lot of good things are going to happen this year.”
