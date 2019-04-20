MILWAUKEE — Enrique Hernandez lined a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive win.
Hernandez’s home run, his fifth of the season, came on an 0-2 pitch from Brewers closer Josh Hader (0-1), who surrendered two walks in the inning.
Five Dodgers relievers combined to limit Milwaukee to one run over the final 4⅓ innings. Pedro Baez (1-1) got the win and Kenley Jensen got the last three outs for his seventh save.
The Brewers immediately jumped on Dodgers starter Ross Stripling. Lorenzo Cain led off the first with a single for his 1,000th career hit. Christian Yelich then lofted a 408-foot homer into the second deck in right, his major league-leading 11th of the season, to stake Milwaukee to a 2-0 lead.
The Dodgers cut the lead to 2-1 in the second on Alex Verdugo’s run-scoring double off Jhoulys Chacin. Cody Bellinger’s sacrifice fly in the third tied the score.
After Hernandez’s homer put Los Angeles ahead, Eric Thames hit a solo shot off Joe Kelly in the bottom of the eighth to pull the Brewers to 5-3.
Chacin gave up five hits and two runs in five innings, while Stripling lasted 4⅔ innings and surrendered four hits and two runs.
Note
Corbin Burnes, a key member Milwaukee’s vaunted bullpen last season, was optioned to Class AAA San Antonio. Burnes was 7-0 with a 2.61 in 30 appearances in 2018 but has struggled since being inserted into the starting rotation this season, allowing an MLB-leading 11 home runs. The Brewers recalled LHP Donnie Hart, who allowed just one run in six innings for San Antonio.
“I’ll make two or three starts and just try to get back on track,” Burnes said.
Trainer’s room
Dodgers: C Russell Martin (lower back inflammation) could be activated from the injured list when the team returns to Los Angeles for a three-game series against Pittsburgh starting April 26.
Brewers: A pitch by Dylan Floro hit Cain in the upper left arm, but he remained in the game. ... RHP Jake Petricka was optioned to Class AAA San Antonio. ... RHP Alex Wilson was reinstated from the paternity list.
Up next
Dodgers: Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu will come off the injured list and start against the Brewers on Saturday, pushing Clayton Kershaw’s scheduled start to Sunday.
Ryu was placed on the 10-day injured list April 9 after sustaining a left groin strain against the St. Louis Cardinals the previous day. Ryu tore the groin last season, but this episode was immediately diagnosed as minor. Ryu, who usually doesn’t throw bullpens between starts, logged a 40-pitch bullpen session Monday at Dodger Stadium and was deemed ready to join the club.
“There’s a balance between getting him back in there where he’s sharp after throwing his 40-pitch ‘pen versus staying away from him too long where he gets rusty,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “So we just felt that taking everything into account, getting him on Saturday, giving Clayton an extra day, just made the most sense.”
Kershaw limited the Cincinnati Reds to two runs in seven innings in his season debut Monday following two rehab starts. He’ll have an extra day of rest before facing the Brewers on Sunday for the first time since closing out Game 7 of the National League Championship Series with a scoreless inning in October.
“I just don’t think an extra day is going to hurt him,” Roberts said. “I think it’s going to help him and he’ll be fine. He’s fine with it.”
Ryu’s return will send Julio Urias to the bullpen, Roberts confirmed. Urias made his fourth start of the season Thursday against the Brewers, but the original plan was for the left-hander to spend the bulk of the season as a reliever in order to limit his workload.
But injuries to Kershaw and Rich Hill forced the Dodgers to adjust and begin the season with Urias as a starter. Roberts said he will get two or three days off after Thursday’s start before appearing in a game out of the bullpen.
Hill believes he’s ready to join the Dodgers’ rotation. He provided the evidence with four scoreless innings for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday. But Roberts said the veteran left-hander will make a second rehab start before coming off the 10-day injured list.
Hill, 39, began the season on the injured list with a strained medial collateral ligament in his left knee that he suffered in a spring training game in mid-March. A scout in attendance for his outing in Lake Elsinore on Wednesday described his performance as “vintage.” His fastball sat between 89 and 91 mph to complement a “plus” curveball.
Brewers: Counsell hasn’t named a starter for Saturday’s matchup to fill a hole in the rotation created when Freddy Peralta was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder issue. Chase Anderson is among the options, Counsell said.
