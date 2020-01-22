Brewers home ballpark to be renamed American Family Field
0 comments

Brewers home ballpark to be renamed American Family Field

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Renaming Miller Park Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun steps into the batters box April 6, 2015 against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Brewers home ballpark will have a new name next year after a 20-year deal with Miller comes to an end. American Family Insurance announced Tuesday evening, Jan. 21, 2020, that Miller Park will become American Family Field next Jan. 1. A new logo and other branding elements will be revealed later this year.

 JOHN EHLKE, Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers home ballpark will have a new name next year after a 20-year deal with Miller comes to an end.

American Family Insurance announced Tuesday evening that Miller Park will become American Family Field next Jan. 1. A new logo and other branding elements will be revealed later this year.

The Brewers a year ago announced the 15-year naming rights deal with American Family, but the name of the ballpark was not known until now.

“The name American Family Field incorporates what we learned from fans, the Brewers and marketing research that included analysis of our brand and other sporting venue names,” American Family chairman and executive officer Jack Salzwedel said in the announcement.

No terms of the agreement were announced. The deal with Miller was worth $40 million. The brewing company, now MillerCoors, showed little or no interest in extending the naming rights.

The insurance company also has the naming rights to the main amphitheater at Summerfest, the music festival along Milwaukee’s lakefront.

The Madison-based company is the 13th largest property and casualty insurance group in the country, and is the top insurer of homes and vehicles in Wisconsin.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
LA City Council says Dodgers should be awarded Series titles
Professional

LA City Council says Dodgers should be awarded Series titles

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With Los Angeles fans reeling from news that two of the Dodgers' recent World Series opponents were linked to a cheating scandal that tipped off batters to what pitch was about to be thrown, the City Council voted Tuesday to ask Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News