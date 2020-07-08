Brewers' Hiura eady for action

“It’s more of a feel, understanding myself as a player and my swing in general.”

His production last season combined with the attention that comes with being a No. 5 overall draft pick has helped establish Hiura as one of the franchise’s most recognizable faces, right alongside Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich.

Hiura earned a little more acclaim as camp opened, thanks to his performance in the team’s annual movie spoof, which this year was the 1985 classic “Back to the Future” and featured Hiura in the role of Marty McFly, with pitcher Brent Suter playing the part of Dr. Emmett Brown.

“It was a lot of fun,” Hiura said. “It was definitely weird at first because I’ve never done any kind of acting stuff, and you don’t know how it looked. I was kind of nervous that I was going to let people down, but so far I’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from it.”

Opting out not an option for Holt

Utilityman Brock Holt has a young son and a wife expecting their second child but said opting out of the 2020 season might have jeopardized his career.