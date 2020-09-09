Brewers hit 5 homers and 8 doubles, pound Tigers 19-0

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DETROIT — Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and the Milwaukee Brewers slugged their way to their highest run total in over a decade, beating the Detroit Tigers 19-0 on Wednesday.

Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers. Milwaukee hit eight doubles in the game, setting a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits.

Burnes (3-0) struck out 11 in his third straight start without an earned run.

It was the most runs for the Brewers since they scored 20 at Pittsburgh on April 22, 2010. Milwaukee, which entered the day 2 1/2 games out of a postseason spot, snapped a three-game losing streak.

Matthew Boyd (1-6) allowed seven runs and eight hits in three-plus innings. He walked four and struck out two.

It was the longest outing of Burnes' career — he went six innings in each of his previous two starts. The Tigers didn't manage a baserunner until Willi Castro's one-out triple in the fifth — and even then, Burnes struck out the next two hitters to keep Detroit off the scoreboard.

Castro added a single in the eighth for the Tigers' only other hit.