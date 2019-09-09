{{featured_button_text}}
Brewers Marlins Baseball

Milwaukee infielder Hernan Perez, center, is congratulated by teammates after he and Tyler Austin scored on a triple by Trent Grisham during the Brewers' 8-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday at Miami. 

 WILFREDO LEE, Associated Press

MIAMI — Rookie Trent Grisham had a career-high five hits and drove in two runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers won their fourth straight, 8-3 over the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer and Lorenzo Cain had three hits and knocked in a run for the Brewers in a game that lasted 4 hours, 8 minutes.

Milwaukee moved within six games of idle first-place St. Louis in the NL Central. The Brewers began the day two games out of the second wild-card spot occupied by the division rival Chicago Cubs, who were playing later Monday night.

The game featured 15 pitchers who combined for 14 walks. The Marlins loaded the bases in four innings while the Brewers did it three times.

Grisham grounded out to lead off the game before recording hits in each of his next five at-bats, including a double and a triple. Needing a homer for the cycle in the ninth, he blooped a single to left-center.

The Brewers led 4-3 before breaking the game open with a four-run seventh. Grisham hit a two-run triple before Grandal went deep, his 26th homer this season. That's one short of his career high.

