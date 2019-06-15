Late Friday
Pablo Sandoval, Kevin Pillar and Mike Yastrzemski homered and Drew Pomeranz pitched into the sixth inning, helping the Giants beat the Brewers 5-3 on Friday night.
Yastrzemski's two-run drive to center off Alex Claudio made it 5-2 in the seventh. It was the second homer for the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski since making his major league debut May 25.
Last-place San Francisco earned its third straight win and seventh in 11 overall. Pomeranz (2-6) allowed two unearned runs in five-plus innings in his first win since April 24.
Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies (7-1) permitted three runs and six hits in five innings in his first loss since Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh. Davies was the first Brewers starter to open a season with seven straight winning decisions.
The NL Central-leading Brewers had won five of six.
