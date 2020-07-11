Brewers: Delayed start should help reliever Knebel play all season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel believes the pandemic-imposed hiatus will enable him to be ready for the start of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

“I’m feeling very confident that I’ll be ready to go,” Knebel said after throwing an inning of scoreless relief in a Friday afternoon scrimmage.

Knebel didn’t pitch at all last year after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during spring training, an injury that required him to undergo surgery in April 2019. Knebel said that if the 2020 season had started on time, he probably wouldn’t have been able to join the active roster until June.

The delay to the start of the season now means the 28-year-old right-hander shouldn’t miss any more time.

“I want to say all of April was going to be rehab outings, and the plan was to join the team around June 4 or June 5,” Knebel said.

The Brewers are now scheduled to open on July 24. Knebel said the delayed start to the season gave him “a lot of time to get ready to go and do what I’ve had to do.’’

Brewers manager Craig Counsell agreed that Knebel should be on the season-opening active roster while noting that the team will remain cautious with him.