MILWAUKEE — Corey Spangenberg drove in three runs, including a tiebreaking, two-run triple in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 Monday night to keep up a playoff push with their 10th win in 11 games.
Milwaukee began the night one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL's second wild card and three games back of St. Louis, the NL Central leader.
San Diego got just two hits and dropped to 68-82, tying the franchise record with its ninth consecutive losing season. The Padres also finished under .500 from 1969-77, the first nine years of the expansion franchise.
Manny Machado of the Padres was booed loudly before every plate appearance and was cheered when he struck out in the sixth and ninth innings. While playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Brewers during last year's NL Championship Series, Machado stepped on first baseman Jesús Aguilar's foot, prompting the benches to empty.
Padres starter Garret Richards (0-1) allowed three runs and five hits over 3⅔ innings in his first major league appearance since Tommy John surgery in July 2018. The 31-year-old right-hander struck out five and walked none, throwing 42 of 61 pitches for strikes.
Spangenberg had an RBI single in the second and followed Eric Hosmer's tying double in the fourth with a triple in the bottom half for a 3-1 lead.
Travis Shaw stopped an 0-for-20 slide with a pinch-hit home run leading off the fifth against Ronald Bolaños, and Orlando Arcia doubled in a run in the sixth.
Zach Davies (10-7) allowed two hits in five innings, Freddy Peralta struck out four over two innings, Alex Claudio pitched a perfect eighth and Jay Jackson struck out the side in the ninth.
Josh Naylor's second-inning single was San Diego's only other hit.
Note
San Diego recalled C Luis Torrens from Class AA Amarillo and transferred LHP Adrián Morejon (left shoulder impingement) to the 60-day injured list.
Trainer's room
Padres: OF Hunter Renfroe took batting practice, ran the bases and chased fly balls. Out with a sprained his right ankle since Sept. 7, he is expected to return to the starting lineup during the four-game series.
Brewers: 2B Keston Hiura was available to pinch hit or be a defensive replacement, but not ready to return to the starting lineup. He was on the disabled list from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10 with a strained left hamstring. ... C Manny Piña (concussion) worked out before the game.
Yelich update
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich said he had a "pity party" for himself after fracturing his right kneecap.
Hurt when he fouled off a pitch last week, the reigning NL MVP will miss the rest of the season as the Milwaukee Brewers try to make the playoffs. The projected recovery time for the two-time All-Star outfielder is eight-to-10 weeks, and doctors say surgery is not necessary.
"I think the hardest part of the whole thing was the unknown for about 24 hours," Yelich said Monday in his first public comments since the injury. "It was a broad spectrum of outcomes and recovery times, depending on what the MRI showed. We got the good news of no surgery. Once I knew that, it was just about getting better and trying to make a full recovery."
Yelich said it will be difficult to miss playing in the postseason.
"It's the first time I've broken anything in my life or had a real injury," Yelich said. "It seems to be one of those things that's not fair at the moment. Trust me, I had my pity party that night at the stadium and I felt terrible. ... Trust me, I wish I could have an impact on this race or if we make the playoff, participate in that. But it's not going to happen. So there's no point in dwelling on it or letting it get you down."
Yelich hit .329 with 44 homers, 97 RBIs and 30 stolen bases for the Brewers, who reached Game 7 of last year's NL Championship Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"For whatever reason, we seem to pull it together in September, and when everything is on the line, we find a way to win," he said.
Up next
Padres: RHP Chris Paddack is 2-0 with a 0.49 ERA and 23 strikeouts in his three previous starts going into Tuesday's outing.
Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (left oblique strain) is scheduled to come off the injured list and open, then be followed by LHP Gio González.

