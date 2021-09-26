Brewers clinch NL Central championship with victory over Mets

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy New York Mets 8-4 Sunday behind Willy Adames’s two-run homer and three RBIs.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning, retiring Brandon Nimmo on a game-ending flyout to left fielder Christian Yelich and sending the Brewers running onto the field to celebrate as the crowd of 43,430 erupted into cheers.

Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep and sent the skidding Mets to their 10th loss in 11 games.

A day after New York was eliminated from postseason contention in their first season under new owner Steven Cohen, the Mets (73-82) made three errors and were assured of a losing season for the fourth time in five years.

Milwaukee, which also won the NL Central in 2011 and ‘18, already was assured of its fourth straight postseason berth. After losing at the wild card stage in 2019 and ‘20, the Brewers will rest after the end of the regular season before starting the Division Series on Oct. 8.

Freddy Peralta (10-5) won for the first time since Aug. 10, ending a skid in which he went 0-2 in five starts. He allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.