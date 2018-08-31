WASHINGTON — Jhoulys Chacin pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Friday night.
During the game, the teams reportedly worked out a trade that will send pitcher Gio Gonzalez from the Nationals to the Brewers. The left-handed starter, who has struggled in 2018, will be a free agent in the offseason.
The busy Brewers then traded a minor league player for Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Ganderson.
The Brewers also got home runs from Jesus Aguilar, his 31st, and Erik Kratz in winning their third straight game. Milwaukee holds the second NL wild card spot.
Chacin (14-5) allowed a run on six hits while striking out six and walking two in 6⅓ innings.
Jeremy Jeffress pitched the ninth for his eighth save in 13 opportunities. With a hard rain falling, the Nationals loaded the bases with one out, but Jeffress struck out Bryce Harper and got Anthony Rendon on a fielder's choice.
Trea Turner had three hits for Washington, which went 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position.
Tanner Roark (8-14) allowed four runs on six hits over six innings. Roark came in 5-1 with a 1.61 ERA in his past seven starts, but the Brewers homered in each of the first three innings against him.
Shaw connected for a two-run shot with two outs in the first, Kratz hit a solo home run in the second and Aguilar connected with nobody on in the third.
Nationals catcher Matt Wieters was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes.
Getting help
The Brewers got a proven left-handed starter for their stretch run, acquiring Gonzalez for two minor leaguers and international slot money.
In Gonzalez, Milwaukee gets a durable 32-year-old starter with postseason experience. Gonzalez, who will be a free agent after the season, has a career record of 124-97 with a 3.71 ERA in 308 games (302 starts) with Oakland and Washington. This year, he's 7-11 with a 4.57 ERA in 27 starts.
The deal was finalized during the game at Nationals Park and at the end of a busy day for the Brewers, who hold the second NL wild-card spot and trail the Central-leading Chicago Cubs by four games. Milwaukee got left-hander Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox earlier in the day to give the team more options out of the bullpen.
Gonzalez has been a mainstay of Washington's rotation through its run of regular-season success, including NL East titles in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
In seven seasons with the Nationals, Gonzalez went 86-65 with a 3.62 ERA in 213 starts, and the south Florida native was a longtime fan favorite for his affable demeanor.
Acquired in a trade with the Athletics after the 2011 season, Gonzalez's first year with Washington was his best. He went 21-8, leading the NL in wins, with a 2.89 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 32 starts, and was named to his second consecutive All-Star Game.
He did not top 11 wins in any of the four seasons that followed, and his ERA crept upward every year, until he bounced back in 2017 by going 15-9 with a 2.96 ERA. Gonzalez has been durable, making at least 31 starts in all but one of his past eight full seasons.
In four postseason series with Washington — none of which the Nationals won — Gonzalez did not earn a decision in six starts, pitching to a 4.78 ERA.
The Nationals got minor league infielders Gilbert Lara and KJ Harrison from Milwaukee along with $250,000 in international slot money.
Cedeno is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 33 relief appearances this season. The left-hander is 10-7 with a 3.81 ERA in eight seasons with Houston, Washington, Tampa Bay and the White Sox.
Manager Craig Counsell says the Brewers were looking for "options and depth."
The busy Brewers then acquired veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson from the Toronto Blue Jays for a minor leaguer.
The deal was announced after both teams played. Granderson had a pinch-hit single and scored as Toronto won 6-5 at Miami.
The 37-year-old Granderson is batting .245 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 104 games this season. He has reached the playoffs with four teams in his career — Detroit, the Yankees, the Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"You're surprised because you never know what's going to happen. You hear all kinds of rumblings and things. There's no reason to get worked up over anything until something happens," Granderson said after the win over the Marlins.
"But I'm also excited getting a chance to go to a team that has a chance to get to the playoffs. So I am super excited to join them," he said.
The Brewers sent 21-year-old outfielder Demi Orimoloye to Toronto. Originally from Nigeria, he hit a combined .247 with 12 homers and 55 RBIs in two levels of Class A.
