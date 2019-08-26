{{featured_button_text}}
Cardinals Brewers Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong celebrates his two-run home run with Marcell Ozuna (23) during the Milwaukee Brewers' 12-2 loss to the Cardinals on Monday at Milwaukee.

 MORRY GASH, Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Marcell Ozuna's bases-loaded double keyed a six-run second inning and surging St. Louis pounded out a 12-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

The Cardinals, who have won five straight, jumped on starter Gio Gonzalez (2-2) for eight runs in the first two innings en route to their 14th victory in 17 games.

Gio Gonzalez brewers h/s

Gonzalez

Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong each homered and drove in three runs for St. Louis, which moved to a season-high 14 games above .500. The Cardinals extended their lead in the N.L. Central to three games over idle Chicago. The third-place Brewers dropped 5½ back.

Despite being staked to a 9-1 lead, starter Adam Wainwright lasted just 3 2-3 innings, throwing 90 pitches. He allowed two runs on six hits with three walks.

John Gant (9-0) relieved Wainwright and struck out three in 2 1/3 hitless innings for the victory.

Molina's bases-loaded single with two outs in the first put the Cardinals up 2-0.

Molina's fifth homer, a solo shot in the fourth, made it 9-1. DeJong added a two-run homer, his 24th, in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The Cardinals manufactured a run to open the decisive second when Harrison Bader reached on an infield single, advanced on a sacrifice and took third on an errant pickoff throw by Gonzalez.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Dexter Fowler singled in Bader to make it 3-0. Tommy Edman singled and Paul Goldschmidt walked. Ozuna cleared the bases with a double down the right-field line.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Jose Martinez, on the 10-day injured list (right shoulder AC joint sprain) was scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Monday with Double-A Springfield. "He's going to work defensively before the game and he'll DH in the game," manager Mike Shildt said. . IF Kolten Wong, who left Saturday's game after fouling a ball off his right big toe, was not in in the lineup, but is improving. "I talked to him a little bit and it looks like he's going to be a bit of a warrior," Shildt said. "I know he's in some pain. We'll evaluate him and take it day-by-day.

MIKE MOUSTAKAS

Moustakas

Brewers: 3B Mike Moustakas left the game in the third inning with pain in his left palm and wrist after being struck by hard-hit bouncer by Harrison Bader the previous inning.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (7-13, 4.43 ERA) is 0-3 in his last five starts. He has allowed 15 earned runs in 22 innings in his last three outings.

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (6-5, 3.62 ERA) is 2-5 with a 4.91 ERA in 11 starts, and 4-0 with a 1.47 ERA in 17 relief appearances. He won his last start, allowing one earned run in 5 1-3 innings in a 5-3 victory over the Cardinals.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments