Brewers: Burnes will get the start Saturday after showing signs of progress

MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes is back.
Burnes will get the start in place of the injured Brett Anderson on Saturday when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Anderson, who was signed as a free agent during the offseason, has a blister on his left index finger and was placed on the injured list Monday.
Saturday’s game will be Burnes’ first start since April 17, 2019, when he allowed five runs in 3⅓ innings in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals that dropped him to 0-2 with a 10.70 ERA in four games.
The Brewers sent Burnes to Class AAA San Antonio to regroup after that and he spent the remainder of the season bouncing back and forth between Milwaukee and San Antonio, unable to regain his 2018 form.
After an intense offseason program, Burnes got off to a good start in spring training, allowing one run in 10 innings of Cactus League work and picked up right where he left off when summer camp opened, leaving his teammates impressed.
“He’s been pretty much unhittable,” Brewers infielder Jedd Gyorko said. “All the hitters have said the same thing. His stuff has been electric. I faced him a couple of times last year but he added a couple of wrinkles to his game and it’s really paid off.
“As a team, we’re excited to watch him go out there and pitch. It’s been fun watching him here in summer camp but we’re tired of him (dominating hitters), so it’s time for him to do it against somebody else.”
Manager Craig Counsell wasn’t ready to commit to Burnes officially being in the rotation back in the spring and was still non-committal when the team reconvened after baseball’s hiatus, preferring instead to prioritize depth, versatility and flexibility over set-in-stone roles.
With Anderson unavailable and Burnes on the same schedule, the decision became relatively easy.
“We were prepared for anything, and the ‘anything’ that happened was a blister,” pitching coach Chris Hook said. “Corbin has pitched extremely well. He has earned an opportunity here early.”
Making a statement
Counsell has talked often about baseball’s role in the community and society as a whole and as his team returned to work in midst of a global pandemic and nationwide protests against injustice, he offered his support and encouragement to players wanting to express themselves.
Tuesday provided a first glimpse of the Brewers’ efforts, as all players, coaches and staff wore T-shirts bearing the words “Justice Equality Now” during the final installment of the Blue & Gold Series of scrimmages.
Counsell said the T-shirts came about from discussions among the players and were just the starting point.
“It’s a great statement,” Counsell said during the live stream of Tuesday’s scrimmage. “Anytime you try to create change, the message has to be consistent and has to last.
“It has to start somewhere and today is the jumping-off point for us. I’m proud of the guys and happy to be a part of it. I’m hoping we can, as much as anything, just be a part of the conversation.”
Final scoring
The Gold team won six of the seven games in the Blue & Gold Series and also won 9-8 under Counsell’s modified scoring system.
Gyorko, a member of the Gold team, admitted that not many people actually understood Counsell’s system.
“All I know is we won (six) games and I think that’s probably the most important thing, regardless of whatever weird scoring he created,” Gyorko said. “He came up with the system then he started making trades without us knowing. You’ll have to ask him what all that’s about.”
On the field
Right-hander Freddy Peralta allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out five over 3⅓ innings in his final appearance of camp and would be on track to start Sunday in Chicago. The only run Peralta allowed came on a solo home run by Jace Peterson in the third inning. ... Left-hander Brent Suter struck out two batters and allowed one unearned run in two innings. ... Outfielder Christian Yelich struck out and grounded into a double play to finish the Blue & Gold Series 2-for-23 with 13 strikeouts. ... Outfielder Ryan Braun took early batting practice but did not play in the scrimmage due to a sore oblique that sidelined him for the entire intrasquad series.
Up next
The Brewers will stay in Chicago Thursday and work out at Wrigley Field, where they’ll open the regular season against the Cubs on Friday night.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!