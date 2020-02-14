Brewers: Burnes looking to heat up again, claim spot in rotation

PHOENIX — Corbin Burnes is rebuilding, just like the Milwaukee Brewers were a few years ago,
The 25-year-old right-hander spent most of his offseason at the team’s spring training facility trying to rebound from an awful 2019 season.
Milwaukee’s minor league pitcher of the year in 2017, Burnes debut the following July and quickly established himself as a key bullpen contributor. He went 7-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 innings over 30 regular-season appearances, then allowed two runs in six postseason innings.
While he had a 4.84 ERA in seven spring training games last year, he started the season in the rotation. He struck out 12 in his first big league start but also gave up home runs in the first inning to the Cardinals’ Paul DeJong and Matt Carpenter, then another in the fourth to Paul Goldschmidt. He allowed 11 home runs with a 10.70 ERA through four starts, was dropped from the rotation and finished with a 1-5 record and 8.82 ERA in 32 games overall.
Except for a weeklong cruise with his fiancee and a few days off around the holidays, Burnes spent nearly every day of his offseason training for 2020.
“That’s the most work I’ve done during an offseason,” Burnes said. “We were hitting it pretty heavy seven days a week now for the past three months. It definitely hasn’t been easy but this is the best I’ve felt in my career.”
He took some consolation from metrics that said his slider was among the major leagues’ better pitchers.
“I didn’t want to wipe the slate completely clean,” Burnes said. “So for me, it was how can we start with the slider and make everything around it better which, in turn, makes the slider better?”
Now, Burnes hopes to regain a rotation berth.
Right-hander Brandon Woodruff is the front-runner to start the March 26 opener against the Chicago Cubs after going 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA despite missing nearly two months because of a strained oblique. Right-hander Josh Lindblom and left-hander Brett Anderson signed as free agent, and lefty Eric Lauer was acquired from San Diego. Other options include righties Freddy Peralta, Adrian Houser and non-roster invite Shelby Miller.
Burnes’ efforts made a positive impression on Brewers manager Craig Counsell.
“You always appreciate is when a player goes through a tough season and he takes stock of everything and makes tangible decisions to change some things and work on some things,” Counsell said. “He’s got a fresh start, and we’re eager to see it.”
Brewers note
All-Star closer Josh Hader lost his salary arbitration case against the Brewers, dropping players to 1-6 in hearings this year.
Hader will earn $4.1 million rather than his $6.4 million request.
Arbitrators Mark Burstein, Dan Brent and Frederic Horowitz made the decision Friday, a day after hearing arguments.
A shaggy-haired left-hander who turns 26 in April, Hader had 37 saves in 44 chances and went 3-5 with a 2.62 ERA in his second straight All-Star season. He failed to hold a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning of the NL wild-card game, loading the bases by hitting one batter, walking another and allowing a bloop single, then giving up a two-out, bases-loaded single to Washington’s Juan Soto that scored three runs. The Nationals won 4-3 and went on to their first World Series title.
After making $687,600 last year, Hader just made the arbitration eligibility cutoff with 2 years, 115 days of major league service.
Teams also beat Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters. Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez has been the lone player to win.
MLB notes
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is not likely to take the field anytime soon following his second surgery in less than a month.
The Mariners said the 2018 All-Star had a lower back procedure Thursday that followed core surgery in January.
Both are related to a ruptured testicle sustained in a game last June, an injury believed to have occurred when he fouled off a pitch and the ball hit him in the groin area. In working his way back, Haniger felt back pain and never played again last season.
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Haniger, who hit .285 with 26 home runs and 93 runs batted in in 2018 before his 2019 season was cut short, had an operation called a microdiscectomy, or small repair of vertebrae in his back. There is no timeline for when Haniger can play nor when he will arrive at spring training.
INDIANS: Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger will have left knee surgery after an injury during a spring training workout.
Clevinger went 13-4 last season and the Indians are counting on him to help fill some of the void after they traded two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Ranger this winter.
Clevinger sustained a partial cartilage tear Wednesday at the team’s complex in Goodyear, Arizona, the Indians said Friday. The right-hander will have surgery in nearby Avondale, and a timetable for his return will be set after the operation. But it’s safe to assume he will miss at least several weeks.
He has won 38 games over the past three seasons. He made 21 starts in 2019, but missed time early in the year with a strained back muscle. The 29-year-old had a 2.71 ERA last season.
BRAVES: First baseman Yonder Alonso and Atlanta finalized a minor league contract and he will report to major league spring training.
The 32-year-old gives the Braves depth behind Freddie Freeman, who had right elbow surgery in October. Freeman said last month he has no pain in the elbow and will be ready when position players report on Monday.
Alonso hit .199 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs with Colorado and the Chicago White Sox last year, including .260 in 54 games with the Rockies.