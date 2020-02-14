Brewers: Burnes looking to heat up again, claim spot in rotation

PHOENIX — Corbin Burnes is rebuilding, just like the Milwaukee Brewers were a few years ago,

The 25-year-old right-hander spent most of his offseason at the team’s spring training facility trying to rebound from an awful 2019 season.

Milwaukee’s minor league pitcher of the year in 2017, Burnes debut the following July and quickly established himself as a key bullpen contributor. He went 7-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 innings over 30 regular-season appearances, then allowed two runs in six postseason innings.

While he had a 4.84 ERA in seven spring training games last year, he started the season in the rotation. He struck out 12 in his first big league start but also gave up home runs in the first inning to the Cardinals’ Paul DeJong and Matt Carpenter, then another in the fourth to Paul Goldschmidt. He allowed 11 home runs with a 10.70 ERA through four starts, was dropped from the rotation and finished with a 1-5 record and 8.82 ERA in 32 games overall.

Except for a weeklong cruise with his fiancee and a few days off around the holidays, Burnes spent nearly every day of his offseason training for 2020.