MILWAUKEE — Already a wizard with his glove, Milwaukee infielder Orlando Arcia found the magic touch with his bat in the team’s exhilarating playoff run last season.
And the Brewers hope that the slick-fielding, light-hitting shortstop can conjur up another spell of up timely hits and huge RBIs this season.
“My main focus in the offseason was my on my batting,” said Arcia, who hit .236 last season and .221 this year. “I’m standing further back and working more day by day in the cage with the hitting coach (Andy Haines).”
The extra work seemed to have worked, despite the drop in average. In 2018, Arcia had 82 hits and only three home runs. He was even sent down to the minors to work on his hitting.
This season, Arcia had 104 hits in the regular season, tied a career high with 15 home runs, and drove in 58 runs. He also had a career-high 43 walks and led the team with six sacrifice flies.
“He has power,” Haines said. “So if we can get him behind the baseball consistently, controlling what he swings at, the power is naturally going to be there. I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he can do.”
Haines said Arcia was not happy with how he hit in 2018 and came to spring training willing to try anything and everything to get better.
Arcia moved his hands up on the bat, Haines said, and focused on controlling his bottom half with his swings.
“When you stay in the zone and take your walks, you have some things multiplying for you in the right direction,” Haines said. “He has power. So if we can get him behind the baseball consistently, controlling what he swings at, the power is naturally going to be there. I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he can do.”
Arcia showed the team what he is capable of in the playoffs last season. The Brewers won the NL Central title, beat the Colorado Rockies in the NL Division series and got to the NL Championship Series. They battled, but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Seven.
In a tiebreaker game to decide the division championship, Arcia went 4-for-4 and scored two runs to help the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1.
In the 10 games of the NLDS and NLCS, Arcia hit .333 with 11 hits and three home runs. In those same games, MVP teammate Christian Yelich hit .194 with seven hits and two home runs.
Some players, Haines said, perform better when they’re focused on simple things like getting on base and not on bashing home runs.
“That’s what’s happened with Orlando,” Haines said. “Now he feels like he can be free to be himself.
“Sometimes the game up here is the best teacher. You saw his struggles (last year) he needed the game to teach him a little bit,” Haines added. “This year has still been a really good learning experience for him. Now he’s back on the upward trend.”
Sunday’s game
The Brewers lost to the Colorado Rockies 4-3 Sunday when Jake Faria threw a wild pitch in the 13th inning that allowed the winning run to score.
Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee and Hernan Perez had a pinch-hit homer. Milwaukee finished the regular season at 89-73, down from going 96-67 last year and winning the NL Central.
Dom Nunez homered for Colorado, which again scored the tying run in the ninth and swept the three-game series.
Faria (0-1) walked Sam Hilliard to start the Rockies 13th and Yonathan Daza then laid down a bunt single. Second baseman Keston Hiura collided with first base umpire Brian Gorman as he rushed to cover the bag, and catcher Manny Pina’s throw sailed down the line, allowing Hilliard to reach third.
With pinch-hitter Ian Desmond at the plate, Faria threw a pitch into the dirt that skipped past Pina, letting Hilliard to score.
Bryan Shaw (3-2) picked up the win with a scoreless inning.
Milwaukee loaded the bases with none out in the 11th but failed to score, with Ben Gamel thrown out at the plate trying to score on a pitch in the dirt that rolled past the catcher but was quickly retrieved. DJ Johnson then struck out Pina and Perez.
Trailing 3-2 heading into the ninth, the Rockies evened the score after Raimel Tapia reached on first baseman Tyler Austin’s two-base fielding error and scored on Pat Valaika’s single.
Colorado loaded the bases with one-out after pinch-hitter Yonder Alonso was intentionally walked, but reliever Taylor Williams then fanned Nunez and Garrett Hampson to send the game to extra innings.
Josh Fuentes singled in the seventh to drive in the first run for the Rockies, who finished the season 71-91.
“I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he can do.” — Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines on Orlando Arcia
