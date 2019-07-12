MILWAUKEE — Buster Posey hit a grand slam in the top of the 10th inning to lift the San Francisco Giants to a 10-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.
Joe Panik singled, Mike Yastrzemski walked and Brandon Belt singled to load the bases for Posey who hit the first pitch from Matt Albers (4-3) to deep left-center. It was Posey’s fifth career grand slam and first this season.
Keston Hiura, who had three hits, got his eighth homer of the season off Mark Melancon in the bottom of the 10th for the final margin.
Christian Yelich tripled off All-Star Will Smith (2-0) to start the bottom of the ninth and scored on Mike Moustakas’ ground out to tie the game at 6. It was Smith’s first blown save of the season, but he picked up the win thanks to Posey’s fourth homer this season.
Trying to preserve a 5-4 lead, All-Star Josh Hader coughed up Tyler Austin’s third career pinch-hit home run in the top of the eighth and then Brandon Crawford’s first home run off a left hander this season with two outs in the ninth. Hader has allowed 17 hits, nine of them home runs, this season.
Rookie right-hander Shaun Anderson faced the Brewers for the first time and baffled them with four-seam fastballs, sliders and curveballs. He struck out a season-high eight, including NL MVP Yelich three times, but tired in the sixth.
A walk and a double by Moustakas ended Anderson’s 11th career start. Reyes Moronta came on and gave up Ryan Braun’s two-run double off the glove of third baseman Evan Longoria. Braun advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Thames’ single to put the Brewers up 5-4.
Austin Slater’s third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth off Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson, evened it up for the Giants after the Brewers scratched out the game’s first two runs.
Longoria’s two-run blast in the sixth off Corbin Burnes hit the left-field foul pole and gave the Giants a 4-2 lead.
Trainer’s room
Giants: Manager Bruce Bochy said Madison Bumgarner was good to go for his Saturday start. The left-hander was knocked out of the game against St. Louis in his previous outing. José Martínez lined a wicked shot off Bumgarner’s pitching elbow in the second inning last Saturday. X-rays were negative, but he had an elbow contusion.
Brewers: LHP Gio González (left arm fatigue) allowed two runs and four hits in two innings in his first rehab start on Thursday with Class A Carolina.
New face
The Brewers added to their pitching depth, signing veteran right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract Friday.
The 28-year-old Miller signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Rangers last winter. He was released on July 4 after going 1-3 with an 8.59 ERA in 19 appearances, including eight starts. In 44 innings, Miller gave up 58 hits and 29 walks for a 1.977 WHIP.
“It’s another opportunity to see if we can ‘unlock’ someone who clearly has a lot of talent,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “We’ll allow him to go to Triple-A ... get some time in down there, and then we’ll see if he can help us at the big league level.”
Miller was selected with the 19th overall pick by St. louis in the 2009 MLB draft. He made his major league debut a little more than three years later, pitching two scoreless innings in a 6-2 loss to the Mets on Sept. 5, 2012.
He went on to appear in 69 games for the Cardinals, starting 63. He had a 26-18 record and 3.33 ERA when he was dealt to Atlanta for Jason Heyward and Jordan Walden following the 2014 season.
Miller was named to the NL All-Star team in 2015. He was dealt to Arizona after the season and, after going 2-9 with a 7.14 ERA in the first half of 2016, was optioned to Triple-A Reno, returning to the Diamondbacks at the end of August.
Miller had an elbow injury four starts into his 2017 season and had Tommy John surgery. He returned last June and made just five appearances for the Diamondbacks because of more injury issues and was non-tendered after the season.
Miller is the second former Rangers pitcher signed by the Brewers in the last month. Milwaukee signed left-hander Drew Smyly on July 1. Smyly has made two starts for San Antonio, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in nine innings.
Both moves are low-risk propositions for the Brewers, who will only be responsible for the pro-rated portion of the veteran’s minimum salary if either makes it back to the majors, with the Rangers responsible for the remainder of their salaries.
