ST. LOUIS — Dexter Fowler had four-hit game in six years, hitting his first home run this season and driving in four runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 13-5 on Monday night.
Paul Goldschmidt hit his ninth home run and had three hits and three RBIs for the Cardinals. St. Louis outhit Milwaukee 18-5, set a season high for runs and won its third straight.
Fowler had the fifth four-hit game of his career, his first since June 9, 2013, against San Diego.
Ryan Braun, Hernán Pérez, Yasmani Grandal and Travis Shaw homered for Milwaukee, which has lost five of six.
Jack Flaherty (2-1) allowed four runs and three hits — all homers — in six innings. He struck out 10, reaching double digits for the fourth time in his big league career.
Adrian Houser (0-1) lost in his season debut and first big league start. He gave up five runs and nine hits in four-plus innings.
Kolten Wong hit an RBI single in the second, and Fowler made it 3-0 in the third with his first home run since July 24, a two-run drive.
Braun’s solo homer and Pérez’s two-run home run tied the score in the fifth, but Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead to stay with a two-run homer in the bottom half that chased Houser.
Grandal homered in the sixth, but St. Louis blew open the game with a seven-run seventh off Jacob Barnes and Aaron Wilkerson that included a two-run, pinch-hit single by rookie Lane Thomas.
Milwaukee has 47 home runs this season while St. Louis has 35. The Brewers have hit 21 and the Cardinals 17 in their eight games against each other.
Notes
Brewers: LHP Donnie Hart was optioned Class AAA San Antonio, Hauser and RHP Jake Petricka were recalled from San Antonio. ... Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra was placed on the bereavement list. He went home to Venezuela to be with his ill father and the Brewers expect he will rejoin the team for a weekend series at the New York Mets.
Cardinals: INF/OF Drew Robinson was recalled from Class AAA Memphis.
Trainer’s room
Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha was placed on the 10-day injured list because of patellar tendinitis in his left knee and will miss his scheduled start Tuesday against Milwaukee.
St. Louis said the move was retroactive to Friday. Infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson was recalled Monday from Class AAA Memphis.
“Something he’s had in the past,” St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. “It occurred in a recovery workout from a start and just didn’t feel like he was going to be able to go.”
Shildt thinks Wacha will miss just one turn.
“I definitely think this is something that we will put behind us once he takes his next start,” the manager said.
Wacha is sidelined for the fourth time in six years. He was 8-2 in 15 starts last year but did not pitch for the Cardinals after June 20 because of a strained oblique muscle in his left side.
Wacha was on the disabled list from June 14 to Sept. 3, 2014, with a right shoulder stress reaction and from Aug. 9 to Sept. 13, 2016, with right shoulder inflammation.
He is 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA in four starts this season. He beat Milwaukee 6-3 last week, allowing two runs in six innings.
Daniel Ponce de Leon is to be brought up from Class AAA Memphis to take Wacha’s turn. He is 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA in three starts at Memphis.
“He’s done a nice job when he’s been here in a starting role and a relieving role,” Shildt said.
Not making the team out of spring training did not upset de Leon.
“The way I pitched, I didn’t deserve to be up here. I got rocked left and right,” de Leon said. “Towards the end, I’d have three good innings and then I’d have one I couldn’t get out of. It’s the truth. The coaches, they gave me a good shot.”
Robinson played four games with St. Louis this season, in center field, and was 0 for 6.
Up next
RHP Zach Davies (2-0) enters his start for Milwaukee on Tuesday with a 2-2 record against the Cardinals, including 0-2 with a 9.28 ERA in two starts last season. RHP Ponce de Leon will start. He had one appearance in 2018 against Milwaukee, pitching one of scoreless relief.
