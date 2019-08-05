MILWAUKEE — Swing at strikes. Take walks. Get on base.
Those are the three phrases that Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames has been focusing on this year.
And his self-improvement project seems to be working.
Before Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the power-hitting first baseman was hitting .245 with 15 home runs and 40 RBIs. He also has walked 38 times – nine more times than he did in 2018.
Last season Thames appeared in 98 games, hit .219 with 16 home runs, and drove in 37 runs. He struggled with injuries and sat on the bench while Jesus Aguilar had an All-Star season.
“Personally, I’m trying to do my job to help the team and I wasn’t really doing that too much last year,” Thames said. “For now it’s about getting on base. Everyone wants home runs and home runs are sexy, but if you’re able to get on base and guys can hit a double into the gap, you can score.”
Thames said he has changed the way he prepares before games, the way he approaches at bats during games, and how he evaluates this performance after games.
“This year I said I’m going to focus on my preparation and then the results speak for themselves,” Thames said. “It’s more about being smart and swing at my pitch and make sure I keep my eyes on it.”
But making those changes hasn’t been easy for Thames.
“It’s tough,” Thames said. “In terms of the league, how I’m getting pitched to compared to other players, it’s tough. I’m not getting fastballs down the middle or off-speed pitches right down the middle of the plate. Guys are pitching (to me) tough trying to get me out.”
“I’m not really focused on the result,” Thames added. “I’m just trying to focus on preparing and controlling what I can control.”
Getting Thames to pass on pitches was the toughest part, said Brewers manager Craig Counsell.
“He got to a point last year where it was just too much chase,” Counsell said. “He’s got to take his walks. He has to take his walks. And he’s done a much better job of that this year.”
Counsell said when Thames does swing at the right pitch “he’s a very dangerous offensive player.”
For example, last Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, Thames hit a solo home run to tie the game in the top of the ninth 2-2. The Brewers ended up losing the game 3-2 in 10 innings.
The team has also bought into Thames’ improvement, hoping he can repeat his 2017 season when he smashed 31 home runs and drove in 63 runs.
When Aguilar failed to maintain his high caliber of play this season, the Brewers dealt him to the Tampa Bay Rays for pitcher Jake Faria. The trade solidified Thames as the Brewers’ first choice at first base and a regular in the lineup.
With Thames now more visible on the field and in the batters’ box, fans may have noticed the first baseman talking to himself at the plate or appearing more intense.
But that’s just be Thames being Thames, Counsell said.
“Eric is the same as he’s always been,” Counsell said. “He’s animated, more animated in the box, than most guys. But he’s himself, that’s for sure.”
Occasionally after taking a swing and a miss, Thames has stretched or flexed his arms and winced, appearing like he’s in pain.
But Counsell said team isn’t worried about any type of injury.
“That’s just what he does… You’ll have to ask Eric (if he is injured), he’ll say nothing’s hurting him,” Counsell said. “It’s like how Lorenzo (Cain) walks around slow, it’s the same thing.”
Notes
The Brewers reportedly placed right-hander Zach Davies on the 10-day injured list on Monday.
His precise injury situation isn’t yet clear, but it seemed to be some sort of back ailment, according to Robert Murray of The Athletic.
Davies is 8-5 with a 3.74 ERA. He led the team with 122⅔ innings pitched. Recently-acquired Jake Faria and fellow righty Devin Williams are expected to be promoted from Class AAA.
The team also sent left-hander Brent Suter to Class AA Biloxi in the Southern League for a rehab assignment.
