Braun hopes to continue his career beyond this season

“Obviously at this age and where I’m at in my career, it’s very appealing to me to have the option to DH for a decent percentage of my at-bats,” Braun said.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell has said Braun will spend some time at DH but would also play right field and first base.

“We’ll have a number of people in that role,” Counsell said. “There will not be a starting DH. For our team, you’ll see Ryan there. I probably liked it for Christian Yelich just as much when I saw the rule, the ability to keep him in the lineup for more games, especially at the start here when we’re going to just have to be really careful with soft-tissue injuries for guys. Those are the two names that come to mind right off the bat.”

Braun said he was skeptical at times that there would even be a season as coronavirus cases surged in the U.S. and baseball’s labor negotiations dragged on. He also considered not playing this season, and he still hasn’t completely ruled out taking the year off.

Braun’s wife, Larisa, gave birth to the couple’s third child — a boy named Carter James — on May 31. Larisa and the kids haven’t yet left the family’s southern California home to join Braun in Milwaukee.