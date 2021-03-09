Bradley joins Brewers as Cain faces quadriceps issue

Bradley’s deal also includes a $12 million mutual option for 2023 with an $8 million buyout that would be payable $1 million on Jan. 12, 2024, and $7 million on Jan. 15, 2025.

The Brewers’ need for outfield depth has become more apparent the last few days.

Cain is dealing with a quadriceps issue that has slowed his progress this spring training, potentially complicating his status for the start of the season. Cain opted out of the pandemic-altered 2020 season after playing just five games.

“I’ll do everything possible to get ready,” Cain said. “I plan on being on the field opening day.”

Cain, who turns 35 on April 13, called Bradley an “unbelievable defensive player who can swing the bat” and a welcome addition to the team. Cain didn’t express any concern that the addition of Bradley could affect his own job security.

“It’s not a challenge to me,” Cain said. “I feel like I’ve shown what I can do, day in and day out, year in and year out, what I can do as far as center field. If what I’ve done in the past is not enough, then what can I say?”

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said there should be plenty of at-bats for all four outfielders, even if everyone stays healthy.