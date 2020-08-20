Berríos, Twins take series from Brewers with 7-1 win

The Brewers, who entered the evening with the fourth-worst runs-per-game average (4.18) in baseball, have been outscored 33-4 in the first two innings. They've played eight straight contests without a run in the first or the second, and manager Craig Counsell even said before the game he implored star Christian Yelich "to do something about" the early struggles. "But that's about as much as I can do," Counsell said.

Berríos (2-3), the two-time All-Star right-hander, took full advantage. He lowered his ERA from 5.92 to 4.75 after a rough start to this abbreviated season, finally putting on display the ace the Twins have been counting on him to be.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff (1-2) pitched into the sixth inning, allowing nine hits and one walk while leaning on some superb defense to keep the score close.

Eddie Rosario was thrown out at the plate in the fourth trying to score from first on a double Miguel Sanó, with left fielder Brock Holt and shortstop Orlando Arcia on the relays. Sogard ended that inning with runners at the corners, leaping against the protective netting along the empty third base seats to snag a foul popup.