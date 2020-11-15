Baseball: Racine's Hanel made big impact as Brewers' bullpen catcher

The walk upstairs to the bedroom of his Oak Creek home after another day at the ballpark gradually became more labored for Marcus Hanel as the years passed.

Another day of squatting down countless times to catch the elite heat of big-league pitchers, of coaxing another 150 batting-practice pitches out of his aging right arm and of setting up and then taking down equipment for pre-game infield drills was why BenGay and Advil were usually close by.

“Oh, Advil was my best friend for a long time,” said the Racine native, who just ended a 21-year run as the Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen catcher at the age of 49.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Hanel was once in such pain following knee surgery that it was sheer agony for him to squat into a crouch to catch in the bullpen. A back injury in 2004 caused him to miss three games, marking the only time an injury sidelined him.

But here’s the deal with Hanel, a 1989 Horlick High School graduate: No matter how much his joints protested — and he usually was at his worst the following morning — he always came back for more. He’d leave his Oak Creek home around 1 p.m. for a night game, almost always make a stop at Starbucks and then subject himself to his labor of love.

And what a labor it could be.