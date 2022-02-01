Baseball: Racine's Ben May achieves coveted status as a fulltime MLB umpire

Ben May doesn't remember much about when he was informed that he was being hired to the fulltime major league umpire staff on Jan. 3.

Yeah, right.

All he remembers is that it was 5:51 p.m. that Monday and he was driving north on Water Street toward his apartment in Milwaukee. He had taken a COVID test in Franklin that afternoon. And then he and his girlfriend, Briana Lipor, had just picked up some burgers and salads from Camino on their way home for a relaxing dinner.

May, a 2000 graduate of St. Catherine's High School, wasn't asked what the precise temperature was in Milwaukee at that time, but it's a good bet he would know. One just doesn't forget a moment of that magnitude.

After grinding through every summer as an umpire since 2007 and being shuffled between the minor and major leagues since 2014, May finally achieved his elusive dream at 5:51 on Jan. 3.

That's when, Rich Rieker, head of supervisors for Major League Baseball, placed an initially garbled cellphone call to May and playfully tugged at his chain for a few minutes before connecting him with Michael Hill, senior vice president of on-field operations for Major League Baseball.

Hill's exact words, as May recalled them were, "Pending your physical, you are conditionally hired for Major League Baseball in the umpiring department."

May, who was 20 days away from his 40th birthday at the time, then breathed a sigh of relief to end all signs of relief.

"It means the world," May said. "I've been working for this job ever since I was a little kid. I started at age 15, but honestly, I've been umpiring and officiating in my neighborhood for the pickup games well before that."

Bill Topp, longtime Chief Operating Officer and Executive Editor at Referee Magazine in Racine, made it clear how much of a challenge it is for anyone aspiring to be a major league umpire.

“Getting to the big leagues as an umpire is a long and challenging process," Topp wrote in an email Tuesday afternoon. "It often takes more than a decade. Just like many players, umpires start at the low minor leagues and work their way up.

"In some ways, it’s more difficult to make it as an umpire than as a player. There are only 95 or so MLB umpire jobs. Those jobs generally only open up when an MLB umpire retires or dies. Some years, there are no new hires. Other years, a few. You have to have tremendous perseverance, knowing your chances to make it are very slim.

“Like many Triple-A umpires, Ben’s career was at the crossroads. He has been getting many MLB assignments as a minor league call-up umpire when the MLB umpires are injured or on vacation. So he’s getting the experience. And he knows he’s good enough to get those assignments. But if MLB doesn’t promote you at some point, you are released as a minor league umpire so others can move up the ladder. That is a precarious time for any umpire going through it. You’re so close, yet in some ways, so far. Ben hung in there and didn’t give up. Now, he’s getting the opportunity that he has earned.”

And then came Jan. 3, a day May questioned at times would ever come.

"It was 5:51 when they called, so I wasn't actually expecting a call even though they told us that they were going to call on Jan. 3," said May, who declined to discuss his promotion until he passed his physical. "Five fifty one here is 6:51 on the east coast, so I wasn't expecting a call anymore. I just figured, 'Who knows when they're going to do it?

"When it happened, it actually was a surprise. They called while I was driving and, initially, I couldn't even hear what Rich was saying because I was in a bad cell zone or something. So I freaked out.

"Briana was sitting next to me and she saw the fear and dread on my face. It was a very scary moment for me, so I pulled over once I got into some cell service that was better, and he started just bull---ing, like, 'Oh, how is it going?' He talked for a like a minute or two and he was about to hang up and then he said, 'Oh, wait a minute. Before I go, I've got a couple of other guys on the phone who want to speak to you.' "

It is not known whether May is the first Racine native to be named a fulltime major league umpire. But Paul Pryor, a National League umpire from 1961-81 who died in 1995, lived in Racine for several years so he could more easily make the commute to Milwaukee and Chicago.

Now that May has achieved this level of umpiring, there will be plenty of perks. He will receive vacation during the season that is automatically built into his schedule. Umpires who haven't reached fulltime status do not receive vacation.

His health insurance is improved, although May adds that, 'I wouldn't knock minor league health insurance.' Fulltime major league umpires receive a salary that is significantly more than at the minor league level.

And for the first time in his umpiring career, May will have a set schedule. If not for the ongoing Major League Baseball lockout, his schedule already would have been released and May would know when and where he would be all season.

After May worked his first major league game on April 17, 2014 — he was the third-base umpire for a game between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays in Minneapolis — he was shuffled back and fourth between the minor and major leagues every season. To say the least, it was grueling.

"You would go from Pittsburgh to Rochester, N.Y., to Baltimore to Syracuse," May said.

As the seasons passed, May saw more time in the major leagues. But going up and down still wore on him, even last season when he worked just one week in the minor leagues.

"I worked one week in Toledo last year and, on my last game, I worked the plate," May said. "It was a four-hour game and I missed my flight to Atlanta because I had to get an X-ray on my thumb from a foul ball in the first inning. I won't forget my last AAA game. It was painful both physically and mentally."

May's promotion is an enormous reward that few in his profession achieve. And the ones who do reach the major leagues do so only after enduring several grueling seasons with absolutely no guarantees.

Meanwhile, May endured several moments of occasional concern. He recalls one game at Wrigley Field several years ago when he made a questionable call that turned out to be correct. A supervisor of officials was observing that game and May couldn't help but wonder about his future after the game.

"There are guys who are cut loose with 700, 500 games in the major leagues as a Triple-A call-up and they're told, 'We're going in a different direction,' " May said. "That's happened many times."

But May now has job security, especially considering there is very little turnover among major league umpires. A position for May opened up only after the retirements of Joe West, Brian Gorman, Gerry Davis, Fieldin Culbreth and Kerwin Danley.

Those five spent a combined 171 seasons in the major leagues.

"Up to this point, if I would have been let go, that would have been it," May said. "I didn't have any type of retirement or payment plan that they would have made for me. I would have just been cut loose.

"So this is huge for me, obviously. And there's having the security of being in the umpire union as well. It's a lot stronger than the union I was a member of this prior to this, which was a minor league one."

Not that May has this security, how long could he see himself continuing?

"I want to work as long as I can," he said. "I would love to get to the World Series. The next step is to work the playoffs.

"But how long? I don't know. That kind of remains to be seen."

Whatever ends up happening, May is a rare breed.

“There have been very few MLB umpires from Wisconsin, and to the best of our knowledge, none that have been raised in the Racine area," Topp wrote. "Local umpires are so excited for him. It shows any young person from here considering getting into officiating that there can be life-changing opportunities ahead. Ben is an inspiration.”

