The Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U team managed just four hits Friday in a 4-2 loss to the Delavan Legion at Horlick Field.

Ian Rognerud went 2 for 2 and scored a run for the Steelheads, and Braden Sell had a double. Steelheads starting pitcher Owen Luchinske struck out eight and allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

STEELHEADS 16U: Stone Bank Legion led 5-1 after three innings and added seven runs in the final two innings for a 12-1 victory over the Steelheads at Lincoln Field.

Four players had one hit each for Racine, including Tyler Jian Cuadra, who went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

