Baseball: Racine native Porcaro named Kenosha Kingfish manager

KENOSHA — Racine native and Burlington High School graduate Mike Porcaro has been named manager of the Kenosha Kingfish.

He will be only the second manager in the history of the Northwoods League team.

"I am very honored to be the manager of the Kenosha Kingfish,” Porcaro said in a statement issued by the team. "I am extremely appreciative of this opportunity and look forward to putting together a great product on the field for the Kenosha community. I grew up 17 minutes from Simmons Field, and it’s such a privilege to now be taking the field as the manager of the Kingfish.

“I played 50 games on that field during my career. I remember what it looked like before the Kingfish came into town,” Porcaro said. “It’s exciting to be a part of this and to be doing it with such a great organization.”

Porcaro replaces Duffy Dyer, who had been the team's only manager for the first six years of its existence.

Porcaro, born and raised in Racine, is currently associate head baseball coach and recruiting coordinator at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He is starting his fourth season on the Raiders staff.