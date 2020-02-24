Baseball: Racine native Porcaro named Kenosha Kingfish manager

KENOSHA — Racine native and Burlington High School graduate Mike Porcaro has been named manager of the Kenosha Kingfish.
He will be only the second manager in the history of the Northwoods League team.
"I am very honored to be the manager of the Kenosha Kingfish,” Porcaro said in a statement issued by the team. "I am extremely appreciative of this opportunity and look forward to putting together a great product on the field for the Kenosha community. I grew up 17 minutes from Simmons Field, and it’s such a privilege to now be taking the field as the manager of the Kingfish.
“I played 50 games on that field during my career. I remember what it looked like before the Kingfish came into town,” Porcaro said. “It’s exciting to be a part of this and to be doing it with such a great organization.”
Porcaro replaces Duffy Dyer, who had been the team's only manager for the first six years of its existence.
Porcaro, born and raised in Racine, is currently associate head baseball coach and recruiting coordinator at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He is starting his fourth season on the Raiders staff.
He began his career as an assistant coach focusing on hitting and infielders. During his second season with the school, MSOE won a school record 25 games.
Porcaro has both played and coached in the Northwoods League, a 22-team developmental league for college baseball players in its 26th season.
Porcaro played for the Eau Claire Express in 2013 and 2014), and served as bench coach for the team in 2015.
Porcaro was a standout at Burlington, where his family moved to shortly before his high school career. As a senior for the Demons, he was selected to the All-Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association second team and All-Southern Lakes Conference first team. He was also twice named to the All-County team as selected by The Journal Times.
After Burlington, Porcaro played at UW-Milwaukee, where he was an All-American and named Horizon League Player of the Year in 2013.
“Mike has impressed people throughout his career,” said Kingfish General Manager Doug Gole. “He came into this hiring process with a number of strong references in the baseball community.
"You sit down with him and you understand why. I think he will provide the kind of atmosphere in the clubhouse that the players will thrive in," Cole added. "Can’t wait to see what the Kingfish can do this summer under his leadership."
Porcaro’s first season as Kenosha manager will be Tuesday, May 26, when the Kingfish take on the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Simmons Field.
The team announced last November that Dyer wouldn't return this spring.
In six seasons at the helm, Dyer was 226-205, including a 4-1 overall record in the playoffs and the Northwoods League championship in 2015.
As a professional baseball player, Dyer was a member of the famed 1969 "Miracle Mets" team that won the World Series. He was drafted ninth overall by the New York Mets in 1966 and spent 14 years in the league, with other stints in Pittsburgh, Montreal and Detroit.
After his playing days ended, Dyer coached with the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics.