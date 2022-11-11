Baseball legends to be honored at Veterans Day event

RACINE — It was back in April 2013 when Zuddy DeRose, the beloved longtime head chef at Racine’s Roma Lodge, suggested an idea that endures more than ever.

Approaching Rick Bonanno, the newly-elected Roma Lodge president, DeRose requested an event to honor military veterans from the organization. DeRose’s brainchild had not previously gotten much of a response, but Bonanno thought it was a terrific idea.

“I said, ‘That’s a super idea! Let’s do that! Let’s get something going to honor our veterans,’ “ Bonanno said. “I didn’t know how to do it, I had never served in the military, so I started throwing out some feelers.”

Richard Vallin, a retired Navy commander who is a member of the Roma Lodge, quickly offered his services to help get this event going. Nine years later, the fourth Veterans Day celebration is on tap.

Starting at 5 p.m. Sunday with dinner at the Roma Lodge (cocktails start at 3:30 p.m.), 337 people will be on hand at the sold-out event for the latest incarnation of this event. The theme this year is to honor Major League Baseball Hall of Fame members who served in the United States.

The list is extensive, but some of the most notable names include Ted Williams, Willie Mays, Yogi Berra, Bob Feller, Jackie Robinson, Warren Spahn and Hank Greenberg.

“When we met, we talked about what educational program could we have,” Bonanno said. “Last time, it was local Medal of Honor winners. We kicked it around and we said, “We should honor sports figures because there are a lot of deserving figures like the Pat Tillmans of the world in football.

“Because the universe would be so big, we said, ‘Why don’t we narrow it down to baseball?’ We did a little research with the Baseball Hall of Fame and came up with a list.”

Sunday’s program will include an Armed Forces Medley by the Horlick High School band, a recitation of Baseball Hall of Famers who served in the military, coin presentations, an honoring of the dead, the playing of Taps and a Benediction.

The closing will feature the Horlick band playing “God Bless America” and “Stars & Stripes Forever.”

Bonanno will single out nine Hall of Fame players in the program, with one of the most captivating being of Williams crash landing in his damaged jet during the Korean War on Feb. 19, 1953 (Williams also served during World War II).

“Flames billowed out behind the plane as it slid down the runway, finally coming to a grinding halt some 2,000 feet from its touchdown point,” is an excerpt of what Bonanno will read. “Ejecting the canopy from the cockpit, Williams tumbled to the ground and ran to safety. It was by far the most dramatic home run the ballplayer turned combat aviator ever made.”

Ideally, this event would have been held Friday night, the actual date of Veterans Day, but there were too many logistical issues.

“Optimally, we’d love to have it on Veterans Day, but it just doesn’t work out,” said Bonanno, who turned 68 Thursday. “We’d like to have it more on a Saturday night, too, but our venue’s booked.

“So back in March when we started planning this event, we said, ‘This is the closest day to Veteran’s Day.”

The plan is to continue DeRose’s brainchild every three years indefinitely. Much goes into planning this event, but Bonanno was reminded of how meaningful it is after the first one in 2013.

“One of our veterans came up to me,” Bonanno said. “He was Vietnam veteran and decorated. After the event was all over, he came up to me and said, ‘You know, Rick, I just want you to know that this is the first thing that’s ever been done for me since I got back from Vietnam in 1969.

“He subsequently said, ‘When you see a Vietnam veteran, don’t say, ‘Thanks for your service.’ Because in my case, I was drafted. I didn’t want to go over there. What you can say instead of ‘Thanks for your service is, ‘Welcome home.’

“I hope he comes this year. And when he walks on that stage, I’m going to give him a hug and say, ‘Welcome home.’ “