Baseball: Former Brewers catcher Ted Simmons gets into Hall of Fame

He has benefited from modern metrics such as a Baseball Reference WAR of 50.3. Eight other players who were primarily catchers topped 50, and they are all in the Hall: Johnny Bench, Yogi Berra, Gary Carter, Bill Dickey, Carlton Fisk, Gabby Hartnett, Mike Piazza and Iván Rodríguez.

Simmons said he thought his one-and-done on the BBWAA ballot would forever keep him out of Cooperstown.

But then analytics came along.

“If it weren’t for the analytics people, my career as a potential Hall of Famer probably would have been shut down and forgotten about a long time ago,” he said. “When people started talking about on-base percentage and WAR, and explained how WAR comprised, then it became a real look into a real study and then a real comparison started to develop.

“”I played in an era with Bench and (Manny) Sanguillén and Fisk, Carter, (Bob) Boone, (Steve) Yeager, all those people through that period as catchers. It’s difficult to match up with people like Bench, who won World Series year in, year out, Fisk in Boston, who had great, great years.

“As analytics departments became so in depth, people started telling me about WAR, what was involved with that. People started looking at me and it revitalized my whole candidacy for the Hall of Fame.”