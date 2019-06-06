{{featured_button_text}}

The Burlington Barons led 12-0 after three innings and had 21 hits in a 17-5 victory over the Racine Kiwanis in a nonleague game at Horlick Field.

The Barons (2-0), who were members of the Land O’Lakes League for many years before moving this year to the Wisconsin State Baseball League, scored five runs in the first inning and seven in the third.

Cal Tully (triple) and Matt Korman each had three hits, Connor Moroder and Mikey Pilizzi each had two and Aaron Chapman hit a home run for Burlington. David Meade was the winning pitcher, holding the Kiwanis to just four hits.

For the Kiwanis (0-2), who scored two runs in the fourth and three in the seventh, had four players with one hit each. Vinnie Rotunno (0-1) was the losing pitcher.

