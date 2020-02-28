Awestruck Ted Simmons marvels at the Baseball Hall of Fame

And yet Simmons was named on only 3.7% of the votes in 1994, just shy of the 5% threshold needed to remain on the ballot. He also missed by one vote two years ago when Alan Trammell and Jack Morris were picked by the modern era committee.

None of that mattered on this day.

“I really, honestly, would not have changed anything,” said Simmons, who since retiring as a player after the 1988 season has worked for six major league teams as general manager, director of player personnel, scout and coach. “There’s a reason specifically I feel that way — because over my lifetime and my career in baseball, many people in here only had a career as an active player. But in the context of my post-playing years, it has exposed me to so much more and to so many other people that hired me and I have grown to know professionally and love individually. So much more has happened and so many more people have been included. They made this a real joy.”

One by one, Simmons walked to the plaques of several of his former teammates — Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Steve Carlton, Rollie Fingers, Robin Yount, Paul Molitor — made a brief dash back to touch the plaques of boyhood heroes Al Kaline and Mickey Mantle, then touched those of Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner before signing the wall where his will be placed.