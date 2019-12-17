Avisail Garcia agrees to deal with Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Now that the Milwaukee Brewers have added Avisaíl García to their talented outfield, Ryan Braun could see more time at first base.

García’s $20 million, two-year contract was finalized Tuesday, a deal that includes a 2022 club option and could be worth $30 million over three years.

Braun, who turned 36 last month, is Milwaukee’s primary left fielder. The 2011 NL MVP played 18 games at first in 2018 but none this year.

“Ryan’s going to see some time at first base,” general manager David Stearns said. “He’s open to it. He understands it. We certainly believe he can play over there at a good level, so that will be part of the rotation in 2020 but that will not be his exclusive position.”

García gets a $500,000 signing bonus and salaries of $7 million next year and $10.5 million in 2021. The Brewers have a $12 million option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout, and the option would become mutual if García has 550 plate appearances in 2021 or 1,050 in 2020 and ‘21 combined. If the option becomes mutual, García would get a buyout if he declines it, the amount depending on plate appearances in 2020 and ‘21 combined: $500,000 for 601-800, $750,000 for 801-900, $1 million for 901-1,050, $1.5 million for 1,051-1,250 and $2 million for more than 1,250.