Ashby tagged, but Brewers sweep Cubs for 8th straight win

Five Brewers relievers combined for 8⅓ scoreless innings. Trevor Richards (3-0) wound up with the win.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, bounced back against Jake Arrieta and the Chicago bullpen.

Urias had his first multi-homer game in the majors and finished with three hits and four RBIs. Jace Peterson drove in three runs with a pair of singles.

Slumping outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. had his second multi-hit game in the series and just his fifth of the season.

Lobaton to IL

Chicago placed catcher Jose Lobaton on the 60-day injured list with a sprained right shoulder suffered on the final play of Chicago’s 2-1 loss Tuesday night.

Lobaton was injured when he tried to hurdle over Brewers closer Josh Hader, who slipped while trying to cover first on Lobaton’s two-out chopper with two out in the ninth. Lobaton landed awkwardly on his right shoulder and after a lengthy examination on the field, needed help removing his following after the game.