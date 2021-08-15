Adames scores twice as Brewers take series from Pirates, 2-1

Brent Suter (12-5) struck out two in the fifth to earn the win. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 23rd save.

Counsell credited his bullpen’s effort after the unit covered 5⅔ innings on Saturday.

“The tough part for those guys today was that they all pitched their inning with a one-run lead, so there was no margin for error,” Counsell said.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer pitched four innings in his return from the COVID-19 injured list. He gave up one run and three hits, struck out six and walked none.

Lauer had been out since Aug. 2.

“I wanted to go back out for the fifth,” he said. “I kind of picked back up where I left off. I didn’t miss a beat.”

Peters, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels for cash in July, made his Pirates debut. He allowed one earned run and five hits in 4⅔ innings.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he expects Peters to remain in the rotation for at least one more turn.

Roster moves

Brewers: RHP Justin Topa was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. … LHP Aaron Ashby, the 27th man from Saturday, was also returned to Nashville.