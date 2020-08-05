Abreu, White Sox edge Brewers 3-2 for 6th straight victory

Giolito (1-1) struck out nine and allowed two runs, three walks and four hits in six innings. He spent much of the night dueling with Woodruff, who also allowed two runs over six innings. Woodruff scattered eight hits while striking out six and walking one.

"It was one of those nights where I didn't really have my 'A' stuff going, especially with the fastball command," Giolito said. "Just kind of pulling off a few pitches, especially early, and then as we got deeper in the outing, obviously relying on the changeup a lot to kind of get back on track."

Limited to one hit through the first four innings, the Brewers broke through in the fifth as Gamel's two-run shot into the right-field seats opened the scoring.

The White Sox tied it in the sixth on a homer to center by Jimenez that ended a string of 13⅓ scoreless innings for Woodruff.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The White Sox placed left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list with shoulder soreness Tuesday. The injury caused Rodon to leave after only two innings Monday.

Renteria says he's optimistic Rodon will return before the end of the season.