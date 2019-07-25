Mike Aiello was coaching his youth baseball team on July 13 at a tournament in Madison when he felt a buzz in his pocket.
It never crossed the Horlick High School graduate's mind who might have been on the other end of the line.
"Initially, I was so fixated on coaching the team to play well and win that I ignored the message until the game was over," Aiello said. "When it was over, I didn't know how to react (to the message)."
Aiello received a text from the Saint Paul Saints, a team in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, asking him if he wanted to be the team's new bullpen catcher.
"I enjoyed coaching that group of kids so much and I really didn't know what to do. We played really well that game and won 12-7, but we had another game on Sunday that I would have to miss to travel and be with the (Saints).
"Then I realized when I was 12, I always dreamed of having this opportunity and my 12-year-old self would kick my butt if I didn't go. I talked to the team and explained why I would be leaving and they all hugged me, thanked me and wished me good luck. It was a special moment."
Aiello didn't know what to expect initially when he accepted the position as the Saints' bullpen catcher, but he knew he wanted to make the most of every opportunity.
"It was really crazy. I started off the next day as the bullpen catcher for the game in St. Paul," Aiello said. "And that game, one of the two catchers on the active roster had to get put on the injured list after he got hit by a foul ball. Before you know it they had to put me on the active roster and it was just ironic how it all happened."
The 24-year-old's debut came Sunday against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks and he didn't let the pressure get to him. Aiello ripped a single to right-center field in his first at-bat and went 2 for 5 with two runs scored. The Saints went on to win 10-3.
The Saints are in first place in the North Division with a record of 40-22, one game ahead of second-place Fargo-Moorhead.
"It was a special moment and a special game for me," Aiello said. "Being able to fill in and get two hits in my debut meant the world to me. And I hope that opens up more opportunities to play for me.
"I thought I played pretty well in the field. I blocked a couple balls in the dirt and got to catch a couple guys that throw really hard. One of our relievers touches 99 mph with his fastball so it was cool to be able to experience that."
It hasn't all been glitz and glamour for Aiello, though. He suffered several injuries throughout his college career and changed schools three times before settling in with UW-Whitewater's program.
At Whitewater, Aiello earned first-team Academic All-America honors and was named the Division 3 Academic All-American Player of the Year.
"Michael's passion for the game of baseball is amazing," his mother Diane Aiello said. "He has always put 110 percent effort into his training and the game. But, what makes me most proud is with all his achievements, he never boasts or talks about himself. He is probably the most humble person I know. I am so very proud of the man he has become."
Aiello's persistence and hard work has certainly paid off. His former coach, Jack Schiestle, a baseball coach in Racine since 1964, knew that Aiello had the potential to make it far in the sport and attributed his work ethic to his success.
"Mikey was a ballplayer that never quit," Schiestle said. "We would drive by some of the parks and he would be running up and down hills and was constantly in the cages taking batting practice.
"He was a little difficult at times, but we've always had a lot of respect for each other. We disconnected for awhile, but reconnected when his grandfather passed away. That was a real emotional moment for us and I wanted him to know that I'd always be there for him. He's such an easy kid to support and I'm so happy to hear about all his success."
So where does Aiello want to be when his stint with Saint Paul concludes?
"That's every kids dream (to make it to the majors)," Aiello said. "We have three guys on our team with major league baseball experience so being able to be around them inspires me to get better. I want to be the best player I can be and my goal is to make it as far as possible and never give up."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.