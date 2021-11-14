As deer season approaches, here are some tips for hunters

Preparation is the best way for hunters to get the most out of the upcoming gun deer season. Before Nov. 20, there are a few things you need to have before taking to the field.

To get started, purchase your deer hunting license. Hunters can buy a deer hunting license through the DNR’s GoWild app. Before buying a license, hunters must complete a hunter education course and have a hunter education safety certificate on file.

Remember to review the 2021 Wisconsin Hunting Regulations to make sure you’re aware of the latest updates. Hunters can also check out the DNR’s hunting FAQ page for a reference.

Here are other ways for hunters to prepare for the hunt:

Check out the Wild Wisconsin web series for videos, podcasts and more for Wisconsin hunters.

Download the DNR’s free Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app to keep public land access, season dates, shooting hours, CWD testing locations and more all in your pocket.

Use our Public Access Lands Maps to explore public hunting options across the state.

Carry this Field Dressing Deer: Pocket Guide for pointers while you’re in the field.

America Recycles Day

America Recycles Day is recognized each year on Nov. 15. On this day, we highlight the importance of recycling and its impact on our environment.

Some of the benefits of recycling according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) include:

Reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills and incinerators.

Conserves natural resources such as timber, water and minerals.

Increases economic security by tapping a domestic source of materials.

Prevents pollution by reducing the need to collect new raw materials.

Saves energy.

Supports American manufacturing and conserves valuable resources.

Helps create jobs in the recycling and manufacturing industries in the United States.

Wisconsin has a strong history of recycling, and each of us has a role to play in continuing this success. Understanding what to recycle and what not to is the first step to playing your part.

Office papers, glass containers and magazines are all examples of recyclables that we use every day. Batteries, light bulbs and loose plastic bags are examples of what not to recycle.

More information on what to recycle is available here, or visit this webpage for more resources for recycling in Wisconsin.

Ash Trees And Treestand Safety

Did you know that most ash trees in the southern half of Wisconsin, Door County and the Mississippi River counties are dead or dying from emerald ash borer infestation?

Although emerald ash borer is not as widespread in other parts of the state, the invasive insect continues to be found at additional locations throughout the state and unreported infestations are also likely present.

This is important information because treestand accidents are the leading cause of serious injury to deer hunters. It is important to carefully place and maintain tree stands as trees infested with emerald ash borer may unexpectedly snap or drop large branches.

Hunters should also be cautious around ash trees when on the ground, especially in windy conditions, as infested trees are susceptible to branch and stem breakage.

Basic Rules Of Treestand Safety

No matter the type of treestand, follow these basic safety rules:

Always wear a full-body harness also known as a fall-arrest system. Connect to your tether line and keep your tether line short. The tether is designed to keep you in the seat, not to catch you after you fall.

Always have three points of contact while climbing into and out of the treestand: This means two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand at all times.

Always use a haul line to raise and lower your unloaded firearm or bow into and out of the stand. You can also use the haul for other things like a heavy backpack.

Use a lifeline when climbing up and down, this keeps you connected from the time you leave the ground to the time you get back down.

Additional treestand safety information is available here.

Solunar tables

The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period.

Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.

Monday, Nov. 15: Major — 8:03 a.m., 8:23 p.m. Minor — 2:19 a.m., 2:34 p.m.

Tuesday: Major — 8:44 a.m., 9:05 p.m. Minor — 3:22 a.m., 2:54 p.m.

Wednesday: Major — 9:26 a.m., 9:47 p.m. Minor — 4:25 a.m., 3:16 p.m.

Thursday: Major — 10:09 a.m., 10:31 p.m. Minor — 5:28 a.m., 3:40 p.m.

Friday: Major — no major, 10:54 a.m. Minor — 6:30 a.m., 4:09 p.m.

Saturday: Major — no major, 11:41 a.m. Minor — 7:33 a.m., 4:42 p.m.

