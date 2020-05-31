Another win falls into Keselowski's lap in final moments

"It's starting to bother me," Bowyer said. "We are seeing other racing going on with fans in the stands and a place like Bristol, it's the first time I really felt like 'Man, it's empty.' You can feel the vibe."

The silence was most notable after Elliott and Logano had their incident.

"This place would have been standing on end, erupted," Bowyer said. "Now it's just like 'OK, let's go home.' I'm ready for fans."

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson was third in a Chevrolet and once again showed he's close to snapping his 104-race losing streak. Johnson led laps in NASCAR's first race back after a 10-week shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic and was second in the Coca-Cola 600 before his finish was disqualified for failing inspection.

Kyle Busch and Erik Jones rounded out the top-five in a pair of Toyota's for Joe Gibbs Racing. Denny Hamlin, another JGR driver, seemed to be poised for the win until a lapped car clogged the track, Hamlin went too high to make the pass and Logano and Elliott squeezed past.

Hamlin then wrecked for the 17th caution of the race. It set up a final five-lap sequence.

"So much beating and banging," Keselowski said. "We've all been cooped up in our houses too long. Everybody is mad at everybody."