Andretti savoring his own Indianapolis 500 spotlight

Yet the burden is on him Sunday to get the Andretti name back to the winner’s circle and the pressure is palpable.

Andretti has carried it well in the week since he knocked five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon from the pole. The attention isn’t new, his very name can create daily pressure and the expectations on him have always been enormous: Mario Andretti is second on IndyCar’s all-time win list with 52 victories and Michael Andretti ranks fourth at 42. Both father and son made it to Formula One.

Marco, in his 15th season in IndyCar, has two total wins. The last was in 2011.

He’s now 33, has spent his entire life carrying that Andretti name around race tracks, and figured out long ago he’d need to get over it to fully enjoy his life.

“I think the win drought is not fun,” Andretti told The Associated Press. “Am I going to play the victim? Absolutely not. Outside of the sport, I live the best life with the best wife and family. But the sport has been challenging for me. It takes a toll on a competitor who wants to win. It’s a double-edged sword. I mean, I’m not complaining and no, it’s not hard to be me.”