WATERFORD — It was a little after noon on Thursday, June 8 when 14-year-old Jaydin Kiser took on probably the most daunting challenge of her life.

After leading the Waterford High School softball team to the program’s first appearance in the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament, all Kiser had to do was pitch against undefeated and two-time defending state champion Kaukauna.

It didn’t go so well for Kiser that afternoon at the Goodman Diamond in Madison. Kaukauna jumped on her for five hits and four earned runs in three innings en route to a 6-0 victory.

But it was quite a testament that Kiser hung in there against perhaps the greatest softball program in state history in the bright glare of the state tournament.

“She took that challenge like she does everything,” retiring Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “She has no worries and she just goes for it. I love her attitude on the mound and how she accepts every challenge.

“She’s not afraid of any team or anyone.”

Based on what she accomplished this season, Kiser appeared positioned to have a memorable next three seasons.

After being perhaps the most important addition to a team that improved from 9-12 in 2022 to 19-7 this season, Kiser was voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year by the county’s coaches. She edged Racine Lutheran senior pitcher Lindsey Thoennes by one vote for the honor.

Kiser certainly made a strong case for the honor. As the Wolverines’ leadoff hitter, she hit .418 with nine doubles, three triples, two homers, 21 RBIs and 19 runs She had a .490 on base-average and a .648 slugging percentage.

But it was in the pitching circle where Kiser made her greatest impact. She went 13-4 with a 1.57 earned run average and struck out 186 in 113 innings.

Thoennes, who was named the first-team pitcher on the All-County team (Kiser earned first-team honors as a designated player), presented stiff competition for the honor. She went 17-3 with a 1.21 ERA and struck out 186 in 116 innings. Thoennes also hit .347 and scored 21 runs in 21 games.

“I feel very honored to be named Player of the Year in the county,” Kiser said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates or my coaches. As a freshman, I felt I fit in real well with my older teammates and I was so proud when we made it to state.”

Among the many who was impressed by Kiser was retiring Union Grove coach Don Desotell.

“She was one of the most impressive freshman pitchers I have seen come through the SLC during my tenure at Union Grove,” he said. “You can definitely see her years of work has paid off when she entered high school.

“She not only is a very good pitcher, but also a force to be reckoned with when she steps up to the plate. I fully expect her to contend for Player of the Year next season for the SLC.”

Krueger convinced the best is yet to come for Kiser.

“She does not have a limit on how far she can go,” he said. “She has the work ethic and the drive which will take her wherever she wants to go in life. I look forward to watching that from the sidelines.”

COACH OF THE YEAR: The 46-year-old Krueger, who is stepping down after five seasons as the Wolverines coach, was voted Coach of the Year by his peers. It was an easy choice given that Krueger guided the program to its first appearance in the state tournament.

He is going out on a high note considering Waterford’s dramatic improvement and that first appearance in the state tournament.

“In life, you set your goals and that was my goal from the get-go,” said Krueger, who plans to devote more time to watching his sons, Jack and Nolan, play sports. “We have coach (Jim) Treffinger, who was in his 37th year as a coach, I believe, and he said he never made it to state.

“One of our goals was to win conference. We did not do that. But out ultimate goal was to make it to state and we were able to do that through a lot of hard work by the girls, both in season and out of season.”

Desotell was among those who admired what Krueger accomplished.

“I thought he was a very confident coach and he was one of the ones who really had his heart in the game,” Desotell said. “He was a very excitable coach. He enjoyed the game.

“Every time we faced them, it was always a challenge.”

But while Krueger had a memorable season, there is someone else, in the opinion of Catholic Central co-coach Steve Kirst, who deserves special mention. That is St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux, who guided the Angels to a 5-17 record.

“With all due respect, over the past several years, coach Prideaux has not had a talent-rich roster,” Kirst said. “Yet, year after year, his coaching style of ‘encouraging, instructing, and rewarding simple accomplishments’ has been noticed and highly respected by our players and coaching staff at Catholic Central.

“Coach Zach is a true ambassador of the game and needs to be recognized for his efforts, his patience and his passion for his players.”